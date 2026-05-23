I Watched Mini-Tour Golf For The First Time And Loved It... Here Are 6 Reasons Why It's Amazing

As a mid-handicap golfer who is never unhappy to break 90, watching high-quality players in the flesh is always a treat for me.

I've been to Majors and DP World Tour events in the past, and I've been lucky enough to play alongside a handful of current or former pros since joining Golf Monthly prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup.

But those chances have been few and far between. So when the opportunity arose to follow/caddie for friend and colleague Joe Ferguson during the final round of a PGA event nearby recently, I jumped at the chance.

I'd seen Joe play during Golf Monthly test days or in videos on our social media channels before, but I felt it would be amazing to watch him at full tilt against other talented golfers in a tournament where good money was on the line.

Having timed my own typically psychotic round elsewhere to perfection, I made the short drive over to Minchinhampton Golf Club in Gloucestershire just in time to find Joe wielding his new broom-handle putter on the practice green before heading out.

Joe Ferguson (Image credit: Future)

Over the following five hours, there was so much that both impressed and surprised me about this widely under-appreciated level of the game. I left rejuvenated with enthusiasm for a sport I already love, and I want to share exactly why.

Without further ado, here are six reasons why I loved my first taste of mini-tour golf and why I would thoroughly recommend making plans to watch an event this summer.

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PLAYERS UPHOLD SPIRIT AND HONOR

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

One of the first things I noticed was how there were very few PGA officials out on course. As a result, it was really up to the group of players (or any hardy supporters who were following along) to spot golf balls or deliberate a ruling.

While I categorically did not witness anything untoward during this round, I can easily see how the lack of officials on the ground and the prizes on offer can lead to claims of cheating at this level. But perhaps that's a matter for another day.

If there was ever a ruling which needed to be discussed, it was down to the pros involved to sort it out. This only happened a couple of times in Joe's trio, but it was always dealt with efficiently and fairly.

There were also a couple of instances were provisional balls were required, and the process of clearly stating that a provisional ball was being hit before doing so kind of surprised me - only because the casual rounds I'm normally involved in simply see someone grumble before immediately taking another drive.

It was quite refreshing to see all three players upholding the rules and true spirit of the game, despite the rewards on offer.

SHORT-GAME SHOTS

Joe Ferguson hits a bunker shot during a PGA event at Minchinhampton Golf Club (Image credit: Future)

Almost every short-game shot I witnessed from all three players was outstanding. Even the ones they weren't all that happy with, you and I would be over the moon with - but then that's the difference in ability.

These mini-tour pros' ability to spin a ball at will and have it land on a coin is mind-blowing, and even more so because they manage it at least nine times out of 10.

From initially hoping they would be able to leave their golf ball close from all manner of positions to expecting it by the turn, the array of different shots in their respective armory and the talent to maneuver the club face however they required was a joy to behold.

What it made me realize is how significant the chasm from single-figure handicap players to scratch golfers and then mini-tour pros is, but how small the gap from mini-tour pro to main-tour pro is.

SECOND SHOTS

Golf Monthly's Joe Ferguson hits an iron shot during our recent testing day at Tandridge (Image credit: Future)

For me, the best sound in the game is not the ball hitting the bottom of the hole or even a rocket-powered drive off the tee, but instead a fizzing iron shot from the middle of the fairway. It's the kind of sound you simply cannot appreciate on TV.

Given my love of this aspect of the game, it should be no surprise to read one of my favorite parts of watching mini-tour golf was the second shots.

All you seem to see on TV is drives and putts, plus maybe a few chips, but it feels like second shots are seldom shown outside of the Scottie Schefflers and Rory McIlroys of the world.

Being able to stand a few feet away from these mini-tour guys and watch them invariably smoke an iron shot to 10 feet simply never failed to impress me. It was both the sound of the contact, the sound of the ball through the air and the windows in which their golf ball traveled - it was all magnificent.

To see their shots never waver off line before coming to a standstill within one-putt range again and again was so cool. It was a real privilege.

COURSE PLANNING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's basically about managing and mitigating risk" Joe told me late on in his round after I asked why he and so many others near the lead had bailed out to the right with a perfectly wide fairway in front of them.

The problem was, as far as they saw it, one marginally pulled tee shot and that was your tournament over. There was out of bounds to the left off the 16th tee and that was no bueno.

Most amateurs, including me, would have taken driver out and tried to hit a straight shot down the runway of that long par-4 (spoiler, we would have likely failed).

While these pros obviously had the skill to find the centre cut, they also have far better course management skills than us and know which risks are really worth the effort and which ones are best left alone.

Their ability to nail these conundrums throughout the final round, and play other holes in a way that made no sense to me at first glance, once again proved why there are so many levels to this game.

ABILITY TO COPE WITH PROBLEMS

Joe Ferguson plays out from behind trees during a PGA event at Minchinhampton Golf Club (Image credit: Future)

Sending a drive behind trees to the right is a problem I am more than familiar with. Nevertheless, it still annoys me and often affects my next effort. Subsequently, my latest shot is usually a little bump out into the fairway and it is still 50-50 whether I execute it correctly.

But these mini-tour pros - as highlighted by Joe above - are able to quickly reset mentally and produce an unbelievable response. Their mental resilience is truly impressive.

On the very first hole, one of the guys wedged out of some real trouble and then dropped a 150-yard shot right next to the flag for par. Meanwhile, Joe chipped out under some trees to the right of the green off a tough lie to leave a simple uphill putt.

But my favorite example of all involved the above photo. Joe still had well over 100 yards to the green and was left with two options - chip out sideways and gamble on a tough up-and-down or fire a low bullet along the ground and hope for a bit of luck to leave birdie on the table. He chose the latter, and boy was it a great shout.

His ball scuttled along the firm fairway turf and kept on going all the way up to the green, where he made one of the best birdies I've seen in a long time - maybe ever. Meanwhile, I'd have been staring seven in the face, undoubtedly.

But this goes back to what I was saying earlier. They have all the shots and can overcome any problem, it seems. While it's rare, it's awesome to watch their escape acts in full flow.

MORE PEOPLE SHOULD WATCH

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't a reason I loved it, admittedly, but all I kept thinking for so much of the round was how much I thought more people should be watching this.

I really would encourage you to check out when and where a mini-tour event is near you this summer and go along for a day - or even just a couple of hours.

Providing you use a bit of common sense, you won't disturb the players and it'll be a really worthwhile outing. The shots are amazing, the access is unlike anything on the main tours, and you might just catch a glimpse of a future star. What's not to love?