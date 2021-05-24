The six-time Major winner is worth a reported $400m+

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth?

Phil Mickelson is one of the richest golfers of all time, with his earnings only second to Tiger Woods in the modern day.

Lefty has won $94.6m on the PGA Tour throughout his career, with 45 victories including six Majors, 37 runners-up finishes and 197 top-10s.

He is still some way behind Tiger Woods in that list, with Tiger winning over $120m in his career.

Jim Furyk and Dustin Johnson are currently more $20m behind him in the Career Money List.

According to Forbes, Mickelson’s annual earnings, calculated between 2019 to 2020, were $40.8m – with $40m coming from endorsements.

The Californian has endorsements with the likes of Callaway, KPMG, Workday, Rolex, Mizzen and Main, Amstel Light, Intrepid, VisaJet, Melin and Grayhawk Golf Club.

That put him 25th in Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid Athletes list.

Forbes also had him at 77th in its 2020 World’s Highest Paid Celebrities list.

The website Celebrity Net Worth lists his net worth at $400m.

That is likely set to rise significantly after his sixth Major victory at the 2021 PGA Championship, where he became the oldest Major winner in history.

Tiger Woods’ net worth is estimated to be around $800m+, whilst Rory McIlroy is reportedly worth $220m+.

He is also in the course design and ownership business, with Mickelson Golf Design, Mickelson Golf Properties and Mickelson Private Golf.

Mickelson also won $9m in ‘The Match’ vs Tiger Woods in 2018, where he defeated his long-time rival in a playoff at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

His wealth could be set to increase after he was rumoured to be offered tens of millions of dollars to join the Premier Golf League, or Super League Golf, and own one of the teams.

However, the league is still not yet confirmed.