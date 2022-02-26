Workday Drops Sponsorship With Phil Mickelson

Featuring as a Workday representative since April 2017, the financial management company have now dropped the 51-year-old following the recent controversial comments made about both the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Golf Digest on Friday, a Workday spokesperson said: "At this time, Workday and Phil Mickelson have mutually and amicably agreed to not renew our brand sponsorship that ends this March. We want to thank Phil for his great contributions as a Workday ambassador, both on and off the course. And we continue to wish him and his family all the best."

Mickelson's endorsements were said to be worth $40m between 2019-2020 according to Forbes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The announcement comes just days after KPMG "mutually" parted ways with Mickelson, with the long-time financial backer of the six-time Major champion stating: “KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best.”

Along with KPMG, Amstel have also followed in withdrawing their support of Mickelson, with a spokesperson from Heineken, the parent company of Amstel, announcing that: “We made the decision to go our separate ways and end Amstel Light’s partnership with Phil Mickelson.”

Mickelson and CEO of Liv Golf Investments, Greg Norman, chat during a practice round at the 2022 PIF Saudi International (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the controversial comments made to journalist, and author of Mickelson's new biography, Alan Shipnuck, the six-time Major champion delivered a statement on Tuesday apologising for his actions. However, it seems that players are not sympathetic at all, with the likes of Rory McIlroy calling Mickelson's comments: "Naive, selfish, egotistical and ignorant."