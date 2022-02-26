Workday Drops Sponsorship With Phil Mickelson
The company joins KPMG and Heineken/Amstel in dropping the six-time Major champion
Featuring as a Workday representative since April 2017, the financial management company have now dropped the 51-year-old following the recent controversial comments made about both the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to Golf Digest on Friday, a Workday spokesperson said: "At this time, Workday and Phil Mickelson have mutually and amicably agreed to not renew our brand sponsorship that ends this March. We want to thank Phil for his great contributions as a Workday ambassador, both on and off the course. And we continue to wish him and his family all the best."
The announcement comes just days after KPMG "mutually" parted ways with Mickelson, with the long-time financial backer of the six-time Major champion stating: “KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best.”
Along with KPMG, Amstel have also followed in withdrawing their support of Mickelson, with a spokesperson from Heineken, the parent company of Amstel, announcing that: “We made the decision to go our separate ways and end Amstel Light’s partnership with Phil Mickelson.”
Following the controversial comments made to journalist, and author of Mickelson's new biography, Alan Shipnuck, the six-time Major champion delivered a statement on Tuesday apologising for his actions. However, it seems that players are not sympathetic at all, with the likes of Rory McIlroy calling Mickelson's comments: "Naive, selfish, egotistical and ignorant."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Kirkland Signature 3-Piece Urethane Cover 2.0 Golf Balls Review: Costco's Latest Offering
In this Kirkland Signature 3-piece urethane cover 2.0 golf balls review, we take an in-depth look at Costco's latest offering
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
The Significance Of Pin Positions At Augusta
Here we take a look at the significance of pin positions on every hole at Augusta National
By Fergus Bisset • Published