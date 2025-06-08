Phil Mickelson Produces Shot Of The Year Candidate At LIV Golf Virginia
Phil the thrill showed off his short game expertise with an outrageous pitch shot during the final round at LIV Golf Virginia
Phil Mickelson is known as one of the most entertaining players in the history of golf, with that title being on show at LIV Golf Virginia.
Enjoying a fine season on the LIV Golf League, the six-time Major winner was in contention at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, with Mickelson performing one of the best pitch shots you'll ever see on the par 4 17th.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
Following numerous weather delays, the 54-year-old returned to the course and, after five birdies and one bogey, Mickelson found himself four-under for the day.
Parring the 16th, the magic moment came at the 17th where, after putting his drive behind a tree, Mickelson then hit a wedge into the lip of the bunker. Faced with a near impossible up-and-down, it seemed Mickelson's charge was over, but this is one of the best short game players of all time we're on about...
With his feet in the bunker, and the ball above his feet, the American's shot looked like it could well go over his head. However, what followed was an incredible pitch that, somehow, found its way into the bottom of the cup.
Striking the ball, it landed left of the flag and, with copious amounts of spin on it, the ball rolled in for an incredible birdie that left not just the fans, but those watching worldwide, in shock.
After that birdie, Mickelson then birdied the 18th hole to register a 13-under-par total and a share of fourth spot, one of his strongest finishes on the LIV Golf League.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Following his solo third at LIV Golf Hong Kong, the HyFlyers GC captain then produced a solo sixth at LIV Golf Miami, with the tied fourth finish in Virginia putting Mickelson 11th in the individual standings on the LIV Golf League.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Virginia After Stunning Final Round Charge
Joaquin Niemann fired a final round 63 to claim a one shot victory at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, as Crushers GC secured yet another team title
-
Skechers Women's GO GOLF Elite 6 Slip-ins Shoe Review
Skechers is all about comfort, but do they tick all the performance boxes? We put them to the test
-
Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Virginia After Stunning Final Round Charge
Joaquin Niemann fired a final round 63 to claim a one shot victory at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, as Crushers GC secured yet another team title
-
Matt Wolff Withdraws From LIV Golf Virginia Mid-Round, But His Replacement Fires A Four-Under Total Through Just 10 Holes At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Ollie Schniederjans stepped in for Range Goats GC's Matt Wolff after eight holes during the first round of LIV Golf Virginia, with the replacement making the most of his opportunity
-
'It Is Something I've Had To Figure Out A Little Bit' - Major Winner Reveals Early LIV Golf Struggles After Joining League
Graeme McDowell has been part of the LIV Golf League since the inaugural event, with the US Open winner revealing his early struggles upon joining the circuit
-
Bryson DeChambeau Puts New LA Golf Irons In The Bag As He Shares LIV Golf Virginia Lead
The US Open champion is debuting a set of LA Golf BAD V3-W custom irons at LIV Golf Virginia, which DeChambeau put to good use as he shared the lead following the first round
-
Which LIV Golfers Qualified For The 2025 US Open At Oakmont?
There are 14 LIV Golfers in the field for US Open – here is who they are and how they made it through to Oakmont Country Club
-
'I’d Probably Disagree With Brandel Chamblee A Lot' - Marc Leishman Says LIV Schedule Helps Players 'Prepare Very Well For The Majors'
Marc Leishman hit back at LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee's accusation that the format hurts players' Major chances - saying it helped him qualify for the US Open
-
'Being On LIV, I Feel Like It's Helping Me A Lot To Better Perform In Majors' - Joaquin Niemann Responds To Criticis Ahead Of US Open
Joaquin Niemann insists the LIV Golf schedule is helping his Major preparations as he goes into the US Open after his first ever top 10 at last month's PGA Championship
-
Phil Mickelson Admits 'There’s A High Likelihood' Oakmont Could Be His Final US Open
Phil Mickelson admits that Oakmont could be his farewell appearance in the US Open as the six-time runner-up's exemption is due to expire