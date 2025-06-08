Phil Mickelson Produces Shot Of The Year Candidate At LIV Golf Virginia

Phil the thrill showed off his short game expertise with an outrageous pitch shot during the final round at LIV Golf Virginia

Phil Mickelson puts his thumb up and plays a wedge shot
(Image credit: Getty Images/X:GolfonFOX)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Phil Mickelson is known as one of the most entertaining players in the history of golf, with that title being on show at LIV Golf Virginia.

Enjoying a fine season on the LIV Golf League, the six-time Major winner was in contention at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, with Mickelson performing one of the best pitch shots you'll ever see on the par 4 17th.

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)

A photo posted by on

Following numerous weather delays, the 54-year-old returned to the course and, after five birdies and one bogey, Mickelson found himself four-under for the day.

Parring the 16th, the magic moment came at the 17th where, after putting his drive behind a tree, Mickelson then hit a wedge into the lip of the bunker. Faced with a near impossible up-and-down, it seemed Mickelson's charge was over, but this is one of the best short game players of all time we're on about...

With his feet in the bunker, and the ball above his feet, the American's shot looked like it could well go over his head. However, what followed was an incredible pitch that, somehow, found its way into the bottom of the cup.

Striking the ball, it landed left of the flag and, with copious amounts of spin on it, the ball rolled in for an incredible birdie that left not just the fans, but those watching worldwide, in shock.

Phil Mickelson hits a driver off the tee

Mickelson during his final round at LIV Golf Virginia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After that birdie, Mickelson then birdied the 18th hole to register a 13-under-par total and a share of fourth spot, one of his strongest finishes on the LIV Golf League.

Following his solo third at LIV Golf Hong Kong, the HyFlyers GC captain then produced a solo sixth at LIV Golf Miami, with the tied fourth finish in Virginia putting Mickelson 11th in the individual standings on the LIV Golf League.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

