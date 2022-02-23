Phil Mickelson Splits With Long-Time Sponsor KPMG

Phil Mickelson has split with his long-time sponsor KPMG following the uproar from his controversial comments on both the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.

The six-time Major winner issued a statement where he said he was "deeply sorry" and "sincerely" regrets the comments made to US journalist Alan Shipnuck.

“They’re scary motherf*****s to get involved with,” Mickelson said on the rumoured Saudi-backed super league in a piece with Shipnuck, who has authored an upcoming biography on the golfing great. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?"

Mickelson has been sponsored by KPMG since 2008 and has worn the company's logo on his cap and visor all the way up until early 2022.

“KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best," a statement read.

In his statement, Mickelson said he had given all of his sponsors "the option to pause or end the relationship" as he understands "it might be necessary given the current circumstances."

"The last thing I would ever want to do is compromise them or their business in any way," he said of his sponsors. Continuing, Lefty said: "I believe in these people and companies and will always be here for them with or without a contract."

Mickelson has sponsorships with Workday, Callaway Golf, Rolex, Mizzen+Main, Amstel Light, Intrepid, Vistajet, Grayhawk Golf Club and Melin. The American's endorsements were said to be worth $40m between 2019-2020 according to Forbes.