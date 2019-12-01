Should I Wear Cleated Or Spikeless Golf Shoes?
We compare cleated golf shoes with lightweight spikeless golf shoes
By Sam Tremlett published
How do you decide between the grip and stability of spiked shoes over the comfort and versatility of spikeless shoes? Hopefully this will help...
Spikeless golf shoes without replaceable cleats accounted for barely 10 per cent of sales a few years ago, however this year spikeless shoes play a big part in the golf shoe industry.
So will spikeless shoes do to cleats what cleats did to metal spikes in the 1990s and make them obsolete? Let's not get ahead of ourselves.
As versatile as spikeless golf shoes are, including the added comfort their softer underfoot base provides, cleats will always give you more lateral stability than a spikeless sole.
While this factor isn’t as important on firm fairways in the spring and summer, it does make a difference when ground conditions are less favourable in the winter, when your feet are more likely to move during your swing.
On the flip side, the nubs, moulded cleats or traction lugs as they are most commonly known, found on spikeless golf shoes are very versatile.
They can be worn from your front door to the course, around 18 holes, and then into the carpeted areas of the clubhouse, all without a trip to the changing rooms.
Technology advancements have helped further, with lightweight uppers, foam cushioned midsoles and durable soles making spikeless golf shoes a better investment.
Increasingly sophisticated traction designs have also dramatically improved the performance of spikeless golf shoes in softer and wetter conditions.
Spikeless golf shoes also come in a greater array of colours that suit the warmer seasons they’re most often worn in. The benefit of this is where before you bought a £200 pair of shoes and held onto them for a few years, now you can buy two or three pairs of shoes and rotate them to get more style options and a longer lifespan.
The Golf Monthly verdict
Unless you're a member of a links course or only play very flat courses, it's still worth having a pair of more traiditional spiked golf shoes you can turn to in the winter and during summer showers. However, for the rest of the time, a pair of spikeless golf shoes are a great investment. They are generally more comfy on firmer ground, while rotating between pairs will increase the lifespan of your shoes and the versatility of your golf wardrobe.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
