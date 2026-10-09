How Likely Are Amateur Golfers To Hit A Par-5 Green In Two? (By Handicap Index)

You can probably relate to this scenario - unless you are a high-handicapper like me.

You are standing in the middle of the fairway after bombing a drive down the par-5 and the questions crosses your mind... can I reach in two?

The answer for many is, sadly, no. But, how many could realistically find the putting surface... at least statistically?

Thanks to the latest 2026 Shot Scope data, we are able to make a very well-reasoned estimate and break it down by handicap index to help you formulate your strategy (and temper your expectations)...

How Likely Are Amateur Golfers To Hit A Par-5 Green In Two?

The key thing to point out here, before we go any further, is there are a number of factors that can impact a golfer's ability to reach a par-5 in two - outside of distance alone.

This feat is ‘easier’ to achieve in the dryer, warmer months, all the golf ball travels further and the roll out is more generous.

When the winter period arrives, this can often lead to distance-sapping wet and windy conditions that eliminate this an achievable option for many amateurs.

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There is also the length of the par-5 to consider, which we will factor in below, in addition to the layout and design of the hole.

With all that in mind, the data provided by Shot Scope can help us to generate a fair estimate on how many golfers are able to reach a 450-, 500- and 550-yard par-5 in two…

Short Par-5 (450 Yards)

The average scratch golfer hits their driver around 285 yards, leaving just 165 yards into the green. This can be achieved with as little as an 8-iron for the second shot, so a 450-yard par-5 is well within reach for the best amateurs in the game.

For a 5- and 10-handicapper, this is also a strategy that could yield returns. A 5-handicap player could reach with a driver (261 yards) and a 4-iron (201 yards), while a 10-handicap golfer could reach with a similar combo (driver and 4-hybrid).

A 15-handicap is stretching themselves slightly further, but it’s still an achievable goal. A driver (236 yards) and 3-wood (215 yards) are required, however, and some very good strikes at that.

A 20-handicap and 25-handicap don’t really have much of a chance, statistically, so a lay-up would perhaps be the most sensible play to keep the big numbers off the card.

Most amateur golfers, with a handicap of 15 or less, could realistically reach a short par-5 in two (Image credit: Paul Severn)

Mid Length Par-5 (500 Yards)

We are going to dismiss the 20- and 25-handicappers at this point, as their average distances meant they would struggle to reach a par-5 that was 50 yards shorter, but how do the rest of the pack fair?

A scratch golfer can, once again, comfortably reach. Driver (285 yards) and 4-iron (223 yards) are a great combination, with plenty in the bank to reach in two.

A 5-handicap would need two sensational strikes. They average 261 yards with driver and 236 yards with a 3-wood, so they could sneak onto the front edge with a favourable bounce.

A 10-handicap could be around 15 yards short, based on their driver and 3-wood averages, but a 15-handicap statistically has very little chance of getting anywhere near, according to the Shot Scope data.

Only the top amateur golfers are able to reach a long par-5 in two, according to the latest 2026 Shot Scope data (Image credit: Paul Severn)

Long Par-5 (550 Yards)

At this point, we are down to two.A scratch golfer can reach with a driver/3 wood combo - but would need a favourable bounce and wind behind.

With that being said, you can probably guess that a 5-handicapper has unfortunately come up short.

For most amateurs, unless the par-5 is particularly short, laying up and aiming to wedge it close for three is the right play.

Scratch golfers are able to combine their consistent ability to achieve a centred strike with a boost in clubhead speed, but for the rest of us mere mortals - don’t be a hero.