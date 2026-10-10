PGA Tour Winner Searching For Circuit Card Handed Penalty After Playing From Wrong Spot

Players at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship are looking to earn the golden ticket of PGA Tour cards this week, with one of those being former champion, Adam Hadwin.

Claiming the Valspar Championship on the top circuit in 2017, the Canadian failed to keep his PGA Tour card last year, after making just 17 cuts in 29 starts.

At the Korn Ferry Tour Championship this week, Hadwin needs to win the tournament to regain his playing rights on the PGA Tour, but a penalty during his first round could be a massive moment in his quest to get back on the circuit.

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Hadwin finished 139th in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings to lose his PGA Tour playing rights (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing his opening round on Thursday, the 38-year-old was assessed a two-stroke penalty on the par 3 second hole for playing from the wrong place.

Because of the weather at The Federal Club, preferred lies were in effect, meaning players could pick the ball up and place it within a scorecard’s length of relief per MLR E-3.

Playing the par 3 second, Hadwin's tee shot came up short of the green and on the fairway. Entitled to lift, clean and place his golf ball, instead of a scorecard length of relief, Hadwin instead took a full club-length of relief, which is against the rules.

Following the incident, Hadwin self-reported the infraction to a Rules Official; this came after he saw his playing partners take the scorecard relief. Eventually, he was given a two-stroke penalty for his actions.

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The penalty meant his par changed to a double bogey, with Hadwin going on to shoot a one-under-par round of 70.

Pros could previously take a club-length relief when preferred lies were enforced (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the beginning of 2026, it was announced that a new local rule change came into effect, whereby players will only be able to move their ball within a scorecard length instead of a club-length when preferred lies are in operation.

The enforcement was due to the fact that it would stop players from gaining more of an advantage, with PGA Tour winner, Michael Kim, praising the decision as he posted on social media: "It will provide fairer outcomes during competition."

In fairness to Hadwin, he went on to card a four-under-par round of 67 on Friday, following the incident, meaning he finished the day in a share of 24th.

If he hadn't received a penalty, he would be seven-under and narrowly outside the top 10, some six shots back of halfway leader, Blades Brown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, in 2026, he has made seven cuts in 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, producing a runner-up finish at the Panama Championship.

Currently sitting 54th in the season-long points' list, the top 20 will earn PGA Tour cards for the 2027 season. If Hadwin were to not make it into the top 20, he could secure a card via PGA Tour Q-School, which takes place 10-13th December.