Ryder Cup 2027: Our Writers Predict USA And European Teams (With Key Omissions On Both Sides)

There is less than a year to go until the Ryder Cup is up for grabs once again and Team Europe will attempt to win this old prize for the third successive time.

Luke Donald remains the captain of the Europeans as they put stability and consistency into the foundations of what they hope will be another successful tilt.

Meanwhile, Jim Furyk has returned as US skipper for a second stint eight years after his first, aiming to learn lessons from a highly underwhelming performance from his side at Le Golf National in 2018.

The Americans are out to claim a first Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993 but haven't appeared that likely to break said run in recent tries. Only twice in that period have they fallen within three points of victory.

Jim Furyk and Luke Donald at the 'Year To Go' event in Ireland ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

But could things be different this time? A sparkling Presidents Cup debut from Jackson Koivun has offered plenty of optimism over the next generation. Meanwhile, many of the stalwarts of this team are only growing stronger with more experience.

On the other side of the tee box, it appears as though Donald will have to make a few tweaks in 2027 where he has been able to rely on a near-identical line-up for each of the past two editions.

With Team Europe's qualification period already underway, Donald recently gathered a large group of prospective players in Ireland to make early assessments on who could strengthen the home side's grip on the cup.

So how might both teams look in a year's time? We've listed our predicted rosters for the 2027 Ryder Cup - see if you agree and let us know who you might change in the comments box below.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Team Europe Team USA Row 0 - Cell 0 Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Row 1 - Cell 0 Jon Rahm Bryson DeChambeau Row 2 - Cell 0 Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Young Row 3 - Cell 0 Tommy Fleetwood Wyndham Clark Row 4 - Cell 0 Shane Lowry Justin Thomas Row 5 - Cell 0 Tyrrell Hatton Chris Gotterup Row 6 - Cell 0 Robert MacIntyre Sam Burns Row 7 - Cell 0 Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Row 8 - Cell 0 Ludvig Aberg Collin Morikawa Row 9 - Cell 0 Viktor Hovland JJ Spaun Row 10 - Cell 0 Marco Penge Patrick Reed Row 11 - Cell 0 Alex Fitzpatrick Jackson Koivun

Most of Team Europe speaks for itself, with the majority of this roster remaining as it was for Bethpage and Marco Simone. I am mildly concerned about the current form of Tyrrell Hatton, but for the most part, this side sort of picks itself.

But with Sepp Straka suffering a drastic loss of form and the Hojgaard twins hardly screaming 'pick me!', I think there are two open spots as it stands.

If I had to take a punt on who I think is most likely to replace Straka and Hojgaard, I'd go for Marco Penge and Alex Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is certainly in excellent form and has shown what an ideal partner he can be for big brother, Matt.

Penge undoubtedly has the talent but needs to sharpen back up through the majority of 2027. If he can do so, I'd say the hosts are very well positioned to make it three in a row.

Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun were a force to be reckoned with at the 2026 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the US side, I'm forecasting far more changes. I've made four myself, but I wouldn't be surprised if there were even five or six changes from Bethpage.

I'd hope Bryson DeChambeau would be in the side, and I hope Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are picked as well - if only for the entertainment value. Both are playing well though so I can see that being a realistic proposition, especially if Reed kicks on upon his return to the PGA Tour.

As for the changes, I can see Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin and Harris English missing out in favor of Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Reed and Jackson Koivun.

I think those changes make Team USA an awful lot stronger and would give the visitors a sniff of a shock victory in Ireland.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Team Europe Team USA Row 0 - Cell 0 Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Row 1 - Cell 0 Jon Rahm Russell Henley Row 2 - Cell 0 Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Young Row 3 - Cell 0 Tommy Fleetwood Wyndham Clark Row 4 - Cell 0 Shane Lowry Justin Thomas Row 5 - Cell 0 Tyrrell Hatton Chris Gotterup Row 6 - Cell 0 Robert MacIntyre Sam Burns Row 7 - Cell 0 Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Row 8 - Cell 0 Ludvig Aberg Collin Morikawa Row 9 - Cell 0 Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay Row 10 - Cell 0 Aaron Rai Patrick Reed Row 11 - Cell 0 Alex Fitzpatrick Jackson Koivun

This was a very interesting exercise and I have concluded that both sides are completely wide open.

Starting with the US, I have at least four locks already (Scheffler, Schauffele, Morikawa, Young) and I believe the next eight will be decided by how their 2027 seasons go.

I think Patrick Reed could make his way in automatically if he produces what we know he can - albeit he needs to get into the Signature Events asap.

Regarding DeChambeau, it's unclear where he'll be playing golf in 2027 and his poor Major performances this season mean I can't confidently say he'll be on the plane to Ireland.

The uncertain future of Bryson DeChambeau means it's too tough to pick him right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Europe, I have eight locks (McIlroy, Rahm, M Fitzpatrick, Aberg, MacIntyre, Fleetwood, Hovland and Hatton) and the next four spots could go to anyone.

Rai, Rose, A Fitzpatrick, Straka, N Hojgaard and Reitan all have big advantages as they're in the Signature Events next year. Lowry, crucially, isn't, but I believe he will be able to make the team based on experience and I just can't imagine him not being there in his home country.

I had a top 18 for each team, and my six Americans to just miss out were Brennan, Bhatia, Spaun, Bridgeman, Gerard and Knapp. My six closest Europeans were Straka, N Hojgaard, Reitan, Chacarra, Puig and Ballester.

After trying to pick my teams, I am genuinely excited to watch the Ryder Cup race unfold as it could go either way. There is also the prospect of some surprise players who can have break-out seasons. Bring on 2027!

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Team Europe Team USA Row 0 - Cell 0 Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Row 1 - Cell 0 Jon Rahm Bryson DeChambeau Row 2 - Cell 0 Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Young Row 3 - Cell 0 Tommy Fleetwood Wyndham Clark Row 4 - Cell 0 Shane Lowry Justin Thomas Row 5 - Cell 0 Tyrrell Hatton Chris Gotterup Row 6 - Cell 0 Robert MacIntyre Sam Burns Row 7 - Cell 0 Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Row 8 - Cell 0 Ludvig Aberg Collin Morikawa Row 9 - Cell 0 Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay Row 10 - Cell 0 Aaron Rai Patrick Reed Row 11 - Cell 0 Kristoffer Reitan Jackson Koivun

In my opinion, at least 80% of Team Europe is already confirmed for 2027 and, from now until then, it will come down to the form book of next season to decide who else joins them.

Europe's pairings write themselves and have been the key reason for their success. The two new additions I'm making, though, are Aaron Rai and Kristoffer Reitan, who have enjoyed excellent seasons in 2026 and continue to get better.

Both are strong drivers of the golf ball, meaning they'd suit a foursomes format well. What's more, both have earned big wins this year, showcasing that they have what it takes to perform on the biggest stage.

I'll admit some notable names miss out, such as Sepp Straka, the Hojgaards and Alex Fitzpatrick, but based off the big victories and all-round game, I think Rai and Reitan will join the remaining 10 European players.

England's Aaron Rai enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In reference to Team USA, I'll admit there are some interesting choices in this side and, personally, this was harder to decide on than the European team, given the mix of names and varying form they all possess.

The Presidents Cup threw up some quandaries and, based off his performance, I think Jackson Koivun has shown he's ready for the big stage and a Ryder Cup.

Patrick Reed will be returning to the PGA Tour soon, which will be a help for the American side given his Ryder Cup record, while the likes of Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young impressed at Medinah a few weeks ago.

Bryson DeChambeau is perhaps the rogue choice. On his day, he makes the team easily but, with the ongoing saga with LIV Golf, that will be a key part of his future plans. Either way, when you're on away soil, you need inspiration, and a fired up DeChambeau is the player to do just that.

Notable names to miss out include Russell Henley, who seems to struggle in the team events. JJ Spaun has been superb of late, but I think he'll need to earn an automatic spot to be picked, while the old guard of Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler might be involved at the Ryder Cup, albeit only in a vice captaincy role.

Let us know who you think will be in both Ryder Cup teams in the comments box below, or share your thoughts on whose teams you think will be the closest.