Open De Espana Betting Tips 2026: Bazza's Best Bets In Madrid

Our expert column boasts two winners in the last four events, but who is Baz backing for success at the Open De Espana 2026?

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Baz is on a great run of tipping form, but who is he backing at the Open De Espana 2026?
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As we head into the business end of the DP World Tour season, the captivating Open De Espana takes centre stage.

This event always guarantees a little bit of drama and some welcome sunshine as the colder days draw in for many.

With a strong field on show, many are battling to earn a place in the season-ending playoffs, or perhaps even a PGA Tour card for 2027.

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After assessing the form and exploring key trends, our resident betting expert has landed on two names that he believes have a great chance to win in Madrid this week...

Open De Espana Betting Tips 2026

Tips by...
A headshot of Golf Monthly Instruction Writer Barry Plummer, taken just off the first tee at Sand Moor Golf Club
Tips by...
Baz Plummer

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Eugenio Chacarra To Win @ BetMGM

This is one of those national opens where the home talent tends to shine, so I am backing arguably the most in-form Spaniard in the game, Eugenio Chacarra.

Chacarra is having a phenomenal season, ranking 3rd in the Race to Dubai rankings thanks to two wins and four further top-5 finishes.

His recent form has also been impressive, with a third place finish at Le Golf National and a fourth place finish at Crans-sur-Sierre, both of which have strong correlation to this week's venue.

His record around this track isn't great, but I can't work out why. He ranks 8th in the field for SG: Tee To Green and is relatively long and straight off the tee.

Perhaps he hadn't quite hit his stride in previous seasons, but I fancy him to really kick on and challenge for his home Open this week.

Eugenio Chacarra at the top of backswing with an iron

Eugenio Chacarra has a great chance on home soil this week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Bernd Wiesberger @ BetMGM

I backed Bernd Wiesberger at Crans-sur-Sierre and I was pleased with an impressive fourth place finish.

I am siding with the Austrian again as I believe his is overpriced this week, especially considering he ranks as the 11th best player on the DP World Tour this season.

Wiesberger has finished 12th and 16th here in the past, but he was also 13th at the Catalunya Championship this season.

This track should suit Wiesberger, who ranks 15th for driving accuracy, 14th for SG: Tee To Green and 8th for SG: Around The Green.

If he can fire up the flat stick, the 9-time DP World Tour winner could get into double digits for his career and edge closer to a PGA Tour card in 2027.

Bernd Wiesberger in the finish position with an iron

Bernd Wiesberger is one of the top-15 players on the DP World Tour this season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to three winning tips, three runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 11 top-5s.

Jonny chases in second, with two wins, a runner-up pick and a series of third place finishes, while Elliott currently occupies the bronze medal position.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but Matt had a good week at the BMW PGA Championship and the Open De France, so expect a late charge from Mr. Cradock.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

  • Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)
  • Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.
  • The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.
  • Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

Bazza&#039;s Best Bet Logo

GM Tipster Challenge

1st: Baz - 1217

2nd: Jonny - 1388

3rd: Elliott - 1471

4th: Matt - 1690

(Points inclusive of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026)

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Golf Monthly Best Bets Column: Record Of Winners (Since Jan 2025)

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025

+6000

Matt Cradock

Sami Valimaki

RSM Classic 2025

+5500

Jonny Leighfield

Patrick Reed

Dubai Desert Classic 2026

+4000

Elliott Heath

Cameron Young

Players Championship 2026

+3500

Baz Plummer

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open 2025

+3500

Elliott Heath

Shane Lowry

Amgen Irish Open 2026

+2500

Baz Plummer

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational 2025

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Haeran Ryu

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

+2000

Baz Plummer

Matt Fitzpatrick

FedEx Open De France 2026

+2000

Baz Plummer

Matt Fitzpatrick

DP World Tour Championship 2025

+1600

Matt Cradock

Matt Fitzpatrick

Valspar Championship 2026

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

David Puig

BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

Cameron Young

Cadillac Championship 2026

+1400

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield/Elliott Heath

Chris Gotterup

John Deere Classic 2026

+1200

Baz Plummer

Tommy Fleetwood

Tour Championship 2025

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

Ben Griffin

World Wide Technology Championship 2025

+1200

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK 2025

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia 2025

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters 2025

+650

Baz Plummer

Tommy Fleetwood

DP World India Championship 2025

+650

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship 2025

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Rory McIlroy

Amgen Irish Open 2025

+400

Jonny Leighfield
Baz Plummer
Baz Plummer
Staff Writer

Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

Baz is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT

3-Wood: Benross Delta XT

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

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