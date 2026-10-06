Open De Espana Betting Tips 2026: Bazza's Best Bets In Madrid

As we head into the business end of the DP World Tour season, the captivating Open De Espana takes centre stage.

This event always guarantees a little bit of drama and some welcome sunshine as the colder days draw in for many.

With a strong field on show, many are battling to earn a place in the season-ending playoffs, or perhaps even a PGA Tour card for 2027.

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After assessing the form and exploring key trends, our resident betting expert has landed on two names that he believes have a great chance to win in Madrid this week...

Open De Espana Betting Tips 2026

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Eugenio Chacarra To Win @ BetMGM

This is one of those national opens where the home talent tends to shine, so I am backing arguably the most in-form Spaniard in the game, Eugenio Chacarra.

Chacarra is having a phenomenal season, ranking 3rd in the Race to Dubai rankings thanks to two wins and four further top-5 finishes.

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His recent form has also been impressive, with a third place finish at Le Golf National and a fourth place finish at Crans-sur-Sierre, both of which have strong correlation to this week's venue.

His record around this track isn't great, but I can't work out why. He ranks 8th in the field for SG: Tee To Green and is relatively long and straight off the tee.

Perhaps he hadn't quite hit his stride in previous seasons, but I fancy him to really kick on and challenge for his home Open this week.

Eugenio Chacarra has a great chance on home soil this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Bernd Wiesberger @ BetMGM

I backed Bernd Wiesberger at Crans-sur-Sierre and I was pleased with an impressive fourth place finish.

I am siding with the Austrian again as I believe his is overpriced this week, especially considering he ranks as the 11th best player on the DP World Tour this season.

Wiesberger has finished 12th and 16th here in the past, but he was also 13th at the Catalunya Championship this season.

This track should suit Wiesberger, who ranks 15th for driving accuracy, 14th for SG: Tee To Green and 8th for SG: Around The Green.

If he can fire up the flat stick, the 9-time DP World Tour winner could get into double digits for his career and edge closer to a PGA Tour card in 2027.

Bernd Wiesberger is one of the top-15 players on the DP World Tour this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to three winning tips, three runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 11 top-5s.

Jonny chases in second, with two wins, a runner-up pick and a series of third place finishes, while Elliott currently occupies the bronze medal position.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but Matt had a good week at the BMW PGA Championship and the Open De France, so expect a late charge from Mr. Cradock.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)

Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.

The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.

Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

GM Tipster Challenge 1st: Baz - 1217 2nd: Jonny - 1388 3rd: Elliott - 1471 4th: Matt - 1690 (Points inclusive of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2026)