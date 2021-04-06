Lowry has worked with the same coach for a long time but who is he? Let's take a look.

Who Is Shane Lowry's Coach?

Who currently coaches the 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry? Let’s take a look below.

Who Is Shane Lowry’s Coach?

Lowry has had the same coach for a long time now and it is Neil Manchip.

Manchip was born in Edinburgh and is the Golfing Union of Ireland’s national team coach. He has had lots of success in the role. For example he guided five players from the Emerald Isle onto the 2015 Walker Cup team that emerged victorious at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Speaking of Irish golf Manchip said to The Scotsman;

“It’s a great golfing environment. It’s a great sporting environment all round, in fact. I’m really into the Gaelic Games. It’s about providing an environment where the players can get the best out of themselves. When they come into squads, a lot have their own coaches already and we are very keen for them to continue working with them. We just fill in the gaps where and when they need it.”

In terms of when he started working with Lowry, Manchip has been his coach throughout his career.

The pair have formed a close relationship and Manchip has occasionally carried the Irishman’s bag.

Lowry said; “We put everything out on the table and we talk about everything, scenarios, what could happen. And I think when I’m very open with him about how I’m feeling, I think that’s when I can get the best out of myself and I think that’s what he does, he gets the best out of me that way by I suppose making me talk about how I’m feeling.”

On one occasion, when Lowry was in with a chance of victory in Valderrama he said;

“I was playing, had a chance to win the tournament playing the 17th. We got down and did the number and I said to him, ‘I’m absolutely sh**ting myself.’

“I don’t know what he said, but he was like, ‘that’s kind of the way it is.”

Manchip is quite the player himself as shown by the fact that he won the 1999 Irish PGA Championship which included high-profile players like Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley.

Lowry also has a strength and conditioning coach called Robbie Cannon who has helped Lowry achieve more strength and flexibility.