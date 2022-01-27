Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Coach?
In this piece we take a look at who coaches the 2017 Masters champion, Sergio Garcia.
In this piece we take a look at who coaches the 2017 Masters champion, Sergio Garcia.
Who Is Sergio Garcia's Coach?
One of Spain's greatest ever golfers, we take a look at who has coached Sergio Garcia below.
Who Is Sergio Garcia's Coach?
It is not clear who his coach is right now, but over the years he has worked with Pete Cowen before.
Cowen has coached some extremely prolific players including Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn, Darren Clarke, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, and Matthew Fitzpatrick. But when it comes to ball striking, Cowen acknowledges that Garcia is one of the finest ball-strikers he has ever seen due to his shoulder movement.
"Sergio lays the shaft down on the downswing far more than anyone, myself included, would recommend. But the way he delivers the club into the ball through the movement of his shoulders is fantastic. When I work with Sergio, I'm never tempted to touch the way he flattens the shaft, because the movement of his shoulders is so good. Remember, the swing isn't about positions, it's how you move from one position to the next. Billy Foster, who has caddied for Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Seve Ballesteros, Sergio and even Tiger, will tell you that Sergio is the best striker of the lot. It's the way Sergio moves those shoulders that makes Billy's observation spot on."
Article continues below
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?
Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Caddie?
Additionally, Sergio has also taken considerable guidance from his father, Victor. A former pro himself. Victor introduced Sergio to the game when he was three-years-old and has coached him for a significant number of years.
When asked whether it was difficult to manage the relationship of his father being his coach as well, Sergio responded; "Yes for sure. There were times when it was tough especially when I was younger because it is difficult to differentiate where the coach starts and the father finishes."
After his Masters win in 2017, it was his father who he recognised as his most important influence to the extent that Sergio bought Club de Campo del Mediterráneo for his father. This was the club where he had honed his skills and his father had worked for over 40 years, and when it hit financial trouble, Sergio gifted the course to his father.
Don't forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Who Is Ian Poulter’s Coach?
Who coaches the charismatic Ryder Cup hero? We take a look below.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Adam Scott Reveals How Steve Williams Overruled Him On Masters Winning Putt
Speaking on the No Laying Up Podcast, Adam Scott recalled his 2013 Masters success and the crucial role of his caddie, Steve Williams
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Who Is Ian Poulter’s Coach?
Who coaches the charismatic Ryder Cup hero? We take a look below.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Who Is Tyrrell Hatton’s Coach?
Meet Jeff Hatton, the father and coach of 2018 Ryder Cup rookie Tyrrell Hatton.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife?
Tommy Fleetwood married his wife, Clare Craig, in December 2017. Get to know her here.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Who Is Justin Thomas’ Caddie?
After a few caddies, Thomas has formed a new solid partnership
By Dan Parker • Published
-
18 Things You Didn't Know About Patrick Cantlay
Get to know the world class American better with these 15 things...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
17 Things You Didn’t Know About Tony Finau
A top-ten machine, get to know American Tony Finau with these 17 facts on him.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
12 Things You Didn't Know About Xander Schauffele
Get to know the young American a little better with these 12 facts you didn't know
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
18 Things You Didn’t Know About Ian Poulter
Here are a selection of facts you may or may not know about the English professional.
By Sam Tremlett • Published