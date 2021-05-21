Get to know Carlos Ortiz's current caddie Mike Kerr better here.

Who Is Carlos Ortiz’s Caddie?

Mexican golfer Carlos Ortiz is a regular on the PGA Tour and won as recently as 2020 at the Houston Open, his first on the PGA Tour.

Ortiz has been chopping and changing caddies for a while now, so who does he currently have on the bag?

We meet caddie Mike Kerr here.

Carlos Ortiz’s current caddie is Mike Kerr.

Kerr has most recently been on Sergio Garcia’s bag but we believe that partnership ended at some point in Spring 2021 and he has been on Ortiz’s bag since the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

For a long while, Eduardo Castiello had been Ortiz’s bagman, but even that had been changing throughout 2021, with Rueben Yorio having been spotted on that bag at this year’s Genesis Open.

For the PGA Championship, we spotted Mike Kerr on Ortiz’s bag for the first time and, as far as we are aware, this looks to be a long-term partnership in the making.

Kerr is from Zimbabwe and has caddied for many years on the bags of some high profile players on the European and PGA Tours.

For example he has caddied for Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Thorbjorn Olesen and also Adam Scott.

Kerr took over as Scott’s caddie back in 2015 after the Australian split with Steve Williams.

According to the website of Sergio Garcia, he and Kerr started working together at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in 2019 and were still working together until as recently WGC Dell Matchplay in 2021.

We are not exactly sure when and why Garcia and Kerr parted ways, but Garcia now has Glen Murray on the bag, who has been with him for a large portion of the 2021 season.