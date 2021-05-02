Mike Kerr has taken up the role of Sergio's caddie recently.

Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Caddie?

One of the most successful European players ever, Sergio Garcia did have one man on the bag for most of it however he has recently changed.

Sergio Garcia’s permanent caddie situation had been rather uncertain at the tail-end of 2020 as the person carrying his bag had changed several times.

However Mike Kerr looks to have got the job on a permanent basis.

Kerr is from Zimbabwe and has caddied for many years on the bags of some high profile players on the European and PGA Tours.

For example he has caddied for Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Thorbjorn Olesen and also Adam Scott.

Kerr took over as Scott’s caddie back in 2015 after the Australian split with Steve Williams.

According to the website of Sergio Garcia, he and Kerr started working together at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in 2019.

Up to that point Sergio’s caddie had been his brother Victor Garcia who is quite the player himself. Victor went to Francis Marion University in South Carolina on a golf scholarship. His consistency made him into one of the best players on the team.

Before Victor, Sergio had Mark Chaney on the bag, who has picked up the bags for players like John Daly, Fred Couples and Mike Weir before.

This relationship did not last long though.

The man who has teamed with Garcia the longest was South African Glen Murray as they had nearly a 20-year partnership.

Garcia and Murray had worked together since the early 2000’s and he was on the bag for Garcia’s finest moment in the game, his 2017 Masters win at Augusta National.

However, despite winning the SMBC Singapore Open at the beginning of 2018, Garcia’s form dipped considerably which saw him miss three cuts in four weeks before the US Open.

As a result, they split before the second major of the year.

