Who Is On Scottie Scheffler's Team? Coaches, Caddie, Wife And More

When delivering a victory speech, it's rare for a tour player to talk in the singular these days.

Scottie Scheffler has delivered a few of these, of course, and normally when discussing a win it'll be 'We' as opposed to 'I'.

It's because the best players in the world normally have a team around them - the player might hit the shots but they'll have a team behind them.

So, who's on Team Scheffler?

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER'S CADDIE - TED SCOTT

Caddie Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's start with the person who carries his clubs - Ted Scott. The pair go quite a way back.

Scheffler knew Scott from when they attended bible study together and their paths crossed during the caddie's partnership with Bubba Watson.

"I just think the world of him as a person so that was why I was attracted to him just being a potential good partner for me out on the course," Scheffler has previously explained.

Scott, who is said to be about a plus-4 handicap, caddied for Watson for 15 years and had intended to focus more on teaching after parting company with the player in September 2021, but Scheffler convinced him to carry on looping.

"I really want to work with a Christian. That’s how I try to live my life," Scheffler told him, so Scott, who has also worked with Paul Azinger and Grant Waite, accepted the offer.

Of the decision of whether to become Scheffler’s caddie, Scott said he "asked my family to pray upon it for a week. They came back and said to "go caddie for Scottie."

It's worked out rather well. After Scheffler's wins at the 2022 and 2024 Masters, Scott has now enjoyed four victories at Augusta, having caddied for both of Watson's successes there in 2012 and 2014.

With Scheffler, Scott has the best seat in the house, but he's also seen his fair share of incredible shots from other players over the years.

Remember when Tiger Woods ripped a 6-iron from a fairway bunker over the water on the final hole to win the Canadian Open in 2000?

Scott does. He was caddying for Waite, who was edged out by a single shot.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER'S WIFE - MEREDITH SCUDDER

Team Scheffler includes wife Meredith and their baby son Bennett, pictured together here at the 2025 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler attended Highland Park High School in Texas, which is where he met Meredith Scudder.

Despite going to different universities (Scheffler attended the University of Texas, whilst Scudder headed to the University of Texas A&M), the pair remained together.

Scheffler asked the question when they were out hiking at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, and they got married in Dallas in December 2020.

Meredith is the director of curating opportunities at Behind Every Door (BED), a nonprofit organization that provides sports, educational and creative programs for the youth in underdeveloped neighborhoods

Talking about her job in the past, she said: "Learning how BED goes about empowering kids and families to overcome poverty and build up their communities has been amazing.

"We love how relational it is and that the heart behind everything they do is the gospel. That is important to Scottie and me, as well."

Meredith is often seen supporting her husband at events but had to miss the 2024 Masters, which he won, as she was heavily pregnant with their first child.

The pair appeared in the first season of the Netflix documentary Full Swing.

Their son, Bennett, was born on 8 May 2024.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER'S SWING COACH - RANDY SMITH

Randy Smith has been coaching Scottie since he was a junior (Image credit: Getty Images)

Experienced coach, Randy Smith, was inducted into the PGA of America's Hall of Fame in 2005.

An all-time leading PGA of America National Award winner, Smith has also worked with professional golfers Justin Leonard, Colt Knost and Harrison Frazar.

Scheffler has been coached by Smith since the very start of his career. They met when an eight-year-old Scheffler joined Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, where Smith is Professional Emeritus and Director of Instruction.

The story of how they met is a great one.

In an interview with Travis Fulton, Smith said: "It was an odd situation. Somebody at the shop said, 'Randy there’s a family going to come out and want to see the facilities out here, they want to meet you.' I said, 'Meet me?'

Of course, the family had a keen, little golfer with them.

"I had just finished a lesson with Justin Leonard at the time and this little kid comes out with a bag as tall as he is, and they set him up to hit some balls down from me and I couldn’t help but glance over.

"And this little kid is making swings that are the same swing every time. I watched him hit balls and within 15-20 minutes I had that 'a-ha' moment.

"It was totally different."

Smith added: "He plays golf like an athlete and he has phenomenal feel with his hands and great players feel where the clubface is."

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER'S PUTTING COACH - PHIL KENYON

Phil Kenyon and Scheffler meet for a putting session at the 2025 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one area of the game that wasn't at the same level as every other department was his putting - that was until he turned to Phil Kenyon for help in 2023.

Regarded as one of the best putting coaches on the planet, Kenyon has a long list of clients.

A number of players have experienced Major success whilst working with Kenyon, including Open champions Darren Clarke, Henrik Stenson and Francesco Molinari.

And if you ever spot Kenyon on the practice range underneath his trademark bucket hut, you'll see him working with many of the world's best players during tournament week.

When the Englishman is not teaching out on tour, he can be found at his coaching facility in the northwest of England at Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa.

This is also where the Tommy Fleetwood Academy is based, and it's no surprise that Fleetwood is also coached by Kenyon.

Kenyon had wanted to play on tour but after he realising he wouldn't reach the required standard, he turned to coaching.

A friend of his parents, and one of the best putting coaches in the history of the game, Harold Swash, took Kenyon under his wing.

He's now one of the most sought-after coaches in the sport.