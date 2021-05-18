Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke got married in October 2019.

Who Is Rickie Fowler’s Wife?

Rickie Fowler has won five times on the PGA Tour and has had close calls in all of the four Major championships. He has had top-3 finishes in each Major championship but unfortunately has not managed to get the job done for whatever reason. It is a monkey he will definitely want to get off his back.

Additionally he has been struggling for form over the past couple of years but one person who has been a constant source of support is his wife, but who is she? We take a look below.

Fowler is married to Allison Stokke.

Stokke, 30-years-old, was born in California, and at high school received a lot of attention focusing on her looks rather than her skill at pole-vaulting. She said; “I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it’s almost like that doesn’t matter. Nobody sees that. Nobody really sees me.”

Stokke would receive an athletic scholarship to study Sociology at the University of California, Berkeley. She would continue to pole-vault but unfortunately could not quite make the US Olympic team for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Then in 2015 she became a sportswear model for Nike and Athleta. She would also do some work for GoPro in which she attached a camera to the end of her pole to show the inner workings of the sport.

She and Rickie have been dating since 2017 when they were first pictured together at a MotoGP event at the Circuit of the Americas in Austen, Texas. The pair were quickly seen together on the PGA Tour and playing together at the Masters par-3 tournament too.

In June 2018 they got engaged and they finally tied the knot in October 2019.

