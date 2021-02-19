Rickie Fowler has been with his coach, John Tillery, since 2019. Get to know him here.

Who Is Rickie Fowler’s Coach?

Rickie Fowler is a multiple time winner on the PGA Tour and is one of only three players to finish in the top five of all four majors in one calendar year (2014).

With this success, we take a look at who currently coaches the 2015 Players Champion.

American John Tillery has been coaching Fowler since September 2019 after Fowler’s former coach, Butch Harmon, retired from travelling on the Tour.

Before deciding on teaching, Tillery was actually an NCAA All-American and spent his early life playing on the mini-tour circuit.

Now, Tillery resides at Cuscowilla on Lake Oconee in Georgia, where his current PGA Tour stable include: Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown and Brice Garnett.

Speaking to the PGA Tour, Fowler said: “I like his philosophy about the swing; not necessarily trying to put it in positions, but using the body properly. With the body working correctly, there’s really only one place for the arms and the club to go.”

Since switching to Tillery, though, Fowler is yet to claim a victory and, in 2020, he only managed two top-10’s; with his last win coming at the 2019 Phoenix Open.

Despite this, Fowler has stood by Tillery, stating to the Golf Channel: “We’ve been able to see the progress, looking at how the body is moving, where the club is at . . . some of it is a bit more of a mental battle and a trust factor for me . . . but there’s been a lot of good. It’s different when you’re putting it into play.”

Fowler has previously worked under the legendary coach, Butch Harmon, from 2014 until splitting with him five years later.

The duo enjoyed many successes, with four PGA Tour wins and two European Tour victories in the five year period.