Who carries the 2010 Open Champion's bag out on Tour?

Who Is Louis Oosthuizen’s Caddie?

South African Louis Oosthuizen has had several different people carry his bag throughout his career so far but who is his current caddie? Below we have taken a look.

Louis Oosthuizen‘s current caddie seems to be an ever-changing situation at the moment. For a lot of 2020 he had Greg Hearmon on the bag but Glen Murray also was seen looping for him, for example at the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay. A man called Colin Byrne was also on the bag for several weeks before that at The Players Championship and a couple of other events as well.

However for the 2021 Masters Oosthuizen brought Bryan Drennon into his team. We do not know that much about Drennon but we know he caddied for Chinese amateur Cheng Jin at the 2016 Masters.

Additionally the South African had been working with Phil Lowe for a while.

Some of the other players Lowe has worked with in the past include Brendon de Jonge and Moriya Jutanugarn.

Oosthuizen has also had a long-standing player/caddie partnership with Wynand Stander (pictured below at the 2019 Presidents Cup)

Indeed of the several people Oosthuizen has worked with, Stander appears to be the most common and it looks as if he has carried the bag for the longest.

At the start of his career, Oosthuizen used a man called Zacharia Rasego as his caddie. In fact it was Rasego who was his caddie during his Major victory at the 2010 Open. What made this even more interesting was that before the tournament began, Rasego was told that their player-caddie relationship would end after the week at St Andrews.

But because they won, the relationship stayed on for a bit longer.

Bearing all of this in mind, it will be interesting to see who has got the job on a permanent basis. Given how many people have carried his bag of late, we will update this page regularly.

