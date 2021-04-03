The Englishman currently worked with Sean Foley for a long time but who is the current coach?

Who Is Justin Rose’s Coach?

Justin Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has one of the best functioning and aesthetically pleasing swings. But who coaches the Englishman?

It appears right now that Justin Rose does not have a swing coach.

Rose had been working with Sean Foley for a number of years and they have had plenty of success together but in 2020 they split after Rose said he wanted to oversee his own golf swing. That being said the pair were spotted working together at the 2021 Masters so the partnership could be starting up again.

Foley, from Ontario, Canada, began working with Rose since late 2009 and since then Rose cemented himself as one of the world’s elite players.

The pair were incredibly analytical together when it comes to the golf swing, focusing on biomechanics and trackman numbers.

Their partnership yielded 10 PGA Tour wins and five European Tour titles including the 2013 US Open and the 2016 Olympic Gold.

Foley coached Rose at Lake Nona in Florida.

Despite the partnership with Foley ending, we believe Rose also works with putting guru Phil Kenyon to keep his stroke solid.

Kenyon works with dozens of professionals including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

He and Kenyon have clearly found something with the stroke, grip and putter model to get him holing putts.

Who Does Sean Foley Coach?

Sean Foley coaches, and has coached, numerous other world class professionals.

Foley famously coached Tiger Woods between 2010 and 2014 and was credited with increasing Tiger’s distance off the tee and turning him into a more fade-bias player.

The Canadian currently coaches Danny Willett, Si Woo Kim and Cameron Champ.

He can be credited with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett’s uprise in form after Willett struggled with his swing and injuries following his Green Jacket win.

As well as Woods, Foley has in the past worked with Lee Westwood, Sean O’Hair, Hunter Mahan and Sang-Moon Bae.

Foley also works for the Golf Channel as a host of their ‘Playing Lessons’ programme.

