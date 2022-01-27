Francesco Molinari has been coached by Denis Pugh for many years and has recently joined up with Dave Alred

Who Is Francesco Molinari's Coach?

Francesco Molinari won the 147th Open Championship to become the first ever Italian golfer to win a Major championship, and has become a consistent feature of the worlds top-10. One reason for this could be his consistent swing that has been put together by himself and his coach. But who exactly is his coach?

Below we take a look.

The Italian has been coached by Englishman Denis Pugh for a number of years.

Pugh coaches Molinari at The Wisley in Surrey, a private members' club where he has been head professional since 2000. He acts as the Italian's main swing coach.

As well as Molinari, Pugh also coaches five-time European Tour winner Ross Fisher and used to coach Edoardo Molinari.

Pugh also had 12 years coaching former European number one Colin Montgomerie.

He has coached over 200 Touring Professionals according to the Golf College, and coached at over 100 majors and five Ryder Cups.

Pugh is a co-founder of the Golf College in West Sussex along with former European Tour pro Paul Lyons.

Pugh with the Molinari brothers. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

He got his start in coaching in America whilst working under renowned coach David Leadbetter and was involved in starting up the David Leadbetter Academies in Europe.

Pugh is also well known for his role on Sky Sports as a pundit.

Francesco has recently been working with performance coach Dave Alred, who made his name in rugby, most notably helping Jonny Wilkinson.

Alred has also worked with former world number one Luke Donald.

Molinari said of Alred during The Open, “In many ways, I think he’s been a great addition to the team. He’s probably a personality and a figure that I was missing and the whole team was missing. So I think he pushed us all a little bit more. You can see the results, the difference that he’s made.

He’s worked on a lot of things mentally, on my game, on my short game, on my long game. He’s really helped me a lot. One more day.”

Putting coach Phil Kenyon and Francesco Molinari at this year's Masters. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Molinari has turned into a formidable putter this year and that can be partly credited with Phil Kenyon.

Putting guru Kenyon has recently joined up with Molinari to add to his current stable including Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

