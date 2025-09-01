Nominations Are Open For The 2025 Women In Golf Awards

The Women in Golf Awards is an annual event celebrating the significant contribution that women, past and present, continue to make to the golf industry. The Awards bring together women at all stages of their careers, from every sector, showing the diverse nature of the roles women hold in the industry.

Nominations for the fourth annual Women in Golf Awards are now open and will close at midnight on 30 September . There are 9 categories open for nominations for any woman working in a paid for or voluntary role in the golf industry.

This includes the newly created Content Creator category which is for any woman creating content about golf that is broadcast, published online, via social media channels or in print.

Unsung Hero, sponsored by England Golf

Brand of the Year, sponsored by the BGIA

International Woman, sponsored by Perry Ellis

Women’s Initiative, sponsored by PING

Women in Turfcare, sponsored by BIGGA

Women PGA Professional or Assistant Professional, sponsored by TGI Golf Partnership

Women’s Leadership, sponsored by the GCMA

Rising Star, sponsored by Acushnet

Content Creator, sponsored by The Loop

How To Nominate

All nominations should be made through the website womeningolfawards.com As well as providing reasons for the nominations, nominators are required to provide examples of the impact that the nominee has made in their field. The independent judges assess each nomination based on the quality of the responses and the detail given.

The three finalists in each category will be invited to attend the awards ceremony at Foxhills Golf Club & Resort on 27 November and will qualify for a place at the 2026 Education and Insights Day.

2024 Women in Golf Award winners (Image credit: Women in Golf Awards)

“The continued support of our sponsors year-on-year, and the addition of two new high-profile sponsors in The Loop and Acushnet, shows how serious the industry is about retaining and attracting female talent, comments Founder of the Awards Nicole Wheatley.

“I am proud to be able to provide a platform for these women to shine and meet one another and am already looking forward to seeing the event come together this November.”

For anyone wanting to attend the awards, the ballot for tickets is still open on the website, alongside a waiting list for a small number of paid tickets that will be made available later in the year.