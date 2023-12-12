The Christmas Gifts Women Golfers Don’t Want… Buy These Instead
It's never easy knowing what gifts to buy a golfer, but here are some ideas to guarantee a thumbs up
It’s the thought that counts when it comes to buying and receiving a Christmas gift. This is very true, but I’m going to sound extremely harsh and ungrateful when I say that over the years I have received a number of golf-themed gifts that would never have made it onto my wish list.
“I know Alison plays golf,” is what non-golfing friends and relatives will discuss as Christmas approaches, and they will be thrilled to at least have an idea of what to buy me, which is half the battle. I don’t blame them, I would probably think the same if I knew someone’s hobby. But there are golf gifts and there are golf gifts.
Novelty golf socks spring to mind, and if they do ever make it onto the golf course and not just worn for walking the dog, you probably hope that Santa Claus or the snowman printed on the outside of each sock stays well and truly hidden under your trousers when you sit down at the 19th hole.
In the same category as novelty socks, there are T-Shirts with “I’d Rather Be Playing Golf,” or “Eat, Sleep, Golf” emblazoned across the front. Then there’s golfing mugs and chocolate golf balls, which generally isn’t the best tasting chocolate, unless you’ve had too many glasses of Prosecco to notice.
Non-golfers often don’t realise that it’s really important to buy the correct golf glove size. In fairness, why would they? A golf glove is such a useful present, so it’s just disappointing when it’s either too big or too small, or even bought for the wrong hand. Similarly, remember that golfers are very fussy about the make of golf ball they use.
Of course, when it comes to a big present like a GPS device or a golf bag, no doubt people will do their homework and that includes finding out colour preferences because never assume that all women like pink!
I always graciously accept a gift and would never dream of asking for it to be replaced, that’s too damn rude. If the situation was reversed I would be mortified if I thought I’d bought a gift for someone that's going straight to the back of a cupboard or passed on as a raffle prize at the first available opportunity.
In the past, people have probably been polite to me too, it’s a really difficult job knowing what to buy. There is clearly a market for novelty gifts and there are too many to mention, but I suggest you play it safe when spending your hard-earned cash.
Here are my gift suggestions for the female golfer in your life.
Equipment
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The best thing about this golf bag is that you can use it as a stand bag and as a cart bag. It's lightweight and has a fully adjustable carry strap to ensure comfort when carrying. It has a generous number of pockets for all your golfing essentials, and should it rain, everything will stay dry thanks to the fully waterproof fabric.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want to push the boat out, this is a top of the range watch that has a fantastic display and is packed with amazing features. Many GPS watches are very masculine and clunky looking, but this model comes in a smaller size and looks great in white.
Srixon Golf Balls
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A golfer can never have too many golf balls and Srixon is running a festive-themed golf ball promotion that represents a fantastic saving on the brand's most popular golf ball models such as AD333 or Soft Feel Lady.
Accessories
Duca del Cosma Hybrid Pro Golf Glove
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Italian brand Duca del Cosma offers a selection of plain and patterned golf gloves that perform as good as they look. They are crafted in soft Cabretta leather and come in a right or left-handed option.
Galvin Green Duke Insulating Hat
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This style of hat might not suit everyone, but I can guarantee that it will keep you warm. It's a soft and stretchy fabric, easy to pull on and comfortable to wear. This is a unisex hat and if you'd like a set, there's a matching neckwarmer to match.
Puma Ladies Essential Low Cut Socks
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
These socks are nicely cushioned and I’m a big fan because they don’t slip down at the heel. As well as providing comfort, coming in white with highlights of sky blue, navy and lavender, three pairs provide excellent value.
Ping Reversible Neck Warmer
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love reversible products - two for the price of one. This fleece-lined neck warmer is super cosy and you can pull it over your face in extreme conditions. There’s a stylish dot pattern on one side and plain navy on the other.
Pure Golf Bobble Hat
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Yes, waterproof! By looking at this hat in a premium knit, you would not believe it’s waterproof, but I can vouch that it is. With a soft fleece lining, it’s comfortable too and the bobble is detachable. Plus, it comes in seven different colors.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
