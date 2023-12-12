The Christmas Gifts Women Golfers Don’t Want… Buy These Instead

It’s the thought that counts when it comes to buying and receiving a Christmas gift. This is very true, but I’m going to sound extremely harsh and ungrateful when I say that over the years I have received a number of golf-themed gifts that would never have made it onto my wish list.

“I know Alison plays golf,” is what non-golfing friends and relatives will discuss as Christmas approaches, and they will be thrilled to at least have an idea of what to buy me, which is half the battle. I don’t blame them, I would probably think the same if I knew someone’s hobby. But there are golf gifts and there are golf gifts.

Novelty golf socks spring to mind, and if they do ever make it onto the golf course and not just worn for walking the dog, you probably hope that Santa Claus or the snowman printed on the outside of each sock stays well and truly hidden under your trousers when you sit down at the 19th hole.

In the same category as novelty socks, there are T-Shirts with “I’d Rather Be Playing Golf,” or “Eat, Sleep, Golf” emblazoned across the front. Then there’s golfing mugs and chocolate golf balls, which generally isn’t the best tasting chocolate, unless you’ve had too many glasses of Prosecco to notice.

Non-golfers often don’t realise that it’s really important to buy the correct golf glove size. In fairness, why would they? A golf glove is such a useful present, so it’s just disappointing when it’s either too big or too small, or even bought for the wrong hand. Similarly, remember that golfers are very fussy about the make of golf ball they use.

Of course, when it comes to a big present like a GPS device or a golf bag, no doubt people will do their homework and that includes finding out colour preferences because never assume that all women like pink!

I always graciously accept a gift and would never dream of asking for it to be replaced, that’s too damn rude. If the situation was reversed I would be mortified if I thought I’d bought a gift for someone that's going straight to the back of a cupboard or passed on as a raffle prize at the first available opportunity.

In the past, people have probably been polite to me too, it’s a really difficult job knowing what to buy. There is clearly a market for novelty gifts and there are too many to mention, but I suggest you play it safe when spending your hard-earned cash.

Here are my gift suggestions for the female golfer in your life.

Equipment

(Image credit: Future)

The best thing about this golf bag is that you can use it as a stand bag and as a cart bag. It's lightweight and has a fully adjustable carry strap to ensure comfort when carrying. It has a generous number of pockets for all your golfing essentials, and should it rain, everything will stay dry thanks to the fully waterproof fabric.

(Image credit: Garmin)

If you want to push the boat out, this is a top of the range watch that has a fantastic display and is packed with amazing features. Many GPS watches are very masculine and clunky looking, but this model comes in a smaller size and looks great in white.

(Image credit: Srixon)

Srixon Golf Balls Specifications Available models: AD333, Soft Feel, Soft Feel Lady or UltiSoft Today's Best Deals $22.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore $22.99 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Variety of models to choose from + Good price point Reasons to avoid - Not for golfers who prefer another brand

A golfer can never have too many golf balls and Srixon is running a festive-themed golf ball promotion that represents a fantastic saving on the brand's most popular golf ball models such as AD333 or Soft Feel Lady.

Accessories

(Image credit: Duca del Cosma)

Duca del Cosma Hybrid Pro Golf Glove Specifications Size: S, M, L Colors: White/Grey, White/Blue, White/Pink, King Cheetah, Giraffe, Zebra Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + High-quality leather + Excellent grip Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

Italian brand Duca del Cosma offers a selection of plain and patterned golf gloves that perform as good as they look. They are crafted in soft Cabretta leather and come in a right or left-handed option.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Galvin Green Duke Insulating Hat Specifications Size: One size Colors: White/Sunny Lime, Blue/Navy, Black/Sharkskin Today's Best Deals $55 at Galvin Green Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Provides excellent insulation + Comfortable to wear Reasons to avoid - Style won't suit everyone

This style of hat might not suit everyone, but I can guarantee that it will keep you warm. It's a soft and stretchy fabric, easy to pull on and comfortable to wear. This is a unisex hat and if you'd like a set, there's a matching neckwarmer to match.

(Image credit: Puma)

These socks are nicely cushioned and I’m a big fan because they don’t slip down at the heel. As well as providing comfort, coming in white with highlights of sky blue, navy and lavender, three pairs provide excellent value.

(Image credit: Ping)

Ping Reversible Neck Warmer Specifications Size: One size Color: Navy/Patterned Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Provides warmth + Comfortable fabric Reasons to avoid - Limited colors

I love reversible products - two for the price of one. This fleece-lined neck warmer is super cosy and you can pull it over your face in extreme conditions. There’s a stylish dot pattern on one side and plain navy on the other.

(Image credit: Pure Golf)

Pure Golf Bobble Hat Specifications Size: One size Color: Seven Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Warm and waterproof + Stylish design Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a more delicate knit

Yes, waterproof! By looking at this hat in a premium knit, you would not believe it’s waterproof, but I can vouch that it is. With a soft fleece lining, it’s comfortable too and the bobble is detachable. Plus, it comes in seven different colors.