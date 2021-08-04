Looking for funny golf gifts that are both practicable and amusing for someone? Then look no further!

Choosing a present for the person who has everything can be tricky. But if that person is a golfer then it becomes much easier as there are a range of items that range from the quirky to the practical.

Below is a selection of some of the best funny golf gifts that have captured our imagination recently.

Alternatively, we also recommend taking a look at our best golf gifts for men and best golf gifts for women guides too.

PGA Tour 3 Piece Golf Pen Gift Set

Packaged in a presentable gift box are three mini golf clubs, making a fun and practical gift. Taking off the grip reveals the pen nib.

The three ballpoint pens have different coloured inks. The driver is red; the iron black and the putter has blue ink.

Trixes Golf Bag Novelty Pen Holder

This most charming of funny golf gifts comes with three pens designed as golf clubs – a driver, iron and putter. The 14cm-tall bag – 18cm with clubs in it – also has a clock on it, a brilliant added function.

The golf bag has zipped pockets on its outside, a la a real golf bag – it’s very realistic.

Engrave It Online Personalised Keyring

Add a personal touch to your gift with this personalised keyring ideal for any golfer.

The engraved, 3D golf bag print comes on every keyring and the opposite side is where you can add your personalisation.

Whether its a name, golf club or special date that you want engraved on the back, the choice is yours but the manufacturer recommends using no more than 50 characters for the best results.

This gift doesn’t necessarily have to be used as a keyring either, and we think this could also be a great bag tag for any golfer to proudly display.

Horrible Balls Funny Poker Chip Ball Marker Set

We all know someone who is very bad at putting, so why not compound their misery by getting them this set of poker chip ball markers that will constantly remind them of their putting woes.

This gift is both funny and practical of course and a whopping six ball markers should give who receives this gift a lifetime of ball markers.

We particularly like the ‘Keep Calm You’re Missing Anyway’ marker as its a mantra that will surely help even the worst of putters relax on the greens. Who knows, maybe these ball markers will inspire a better putter out of your friend, family member or coworker and they will be eternally grateful for the gift you gave them.

Lindt Milk Chocolate Novelty Golf Ball Set

Why buy your significant other real golf balls they’re only going to lose when you can buy them chocolate golf balls they can actually enjoy using!

Each chocolate golf ball comes in a surprisingly convincing white, dimpled wrapper and they are each made with the finest ingredients you’d expect from a chocolatier like Lindt.

Ginger Fox Novelty Golf Mug

Your mother may have told you not to play with your food, but she didn’t say not to play with your drink, did she?

The multi-functional Ginger Fox Golf Mug comes with its own golf club – which doubles up as a pen – and a foam golf ball.

You can tip the cup on its side, using the specially designed handle, and chip the ball into the cup. Or leave it standing upright and putt through the arch at the bottom of the cup. Comes boxed.

Golf It’s A Funny Old Game: The Funniest Quotes About Golf Book

A great book for any golf lover, this book is packed with funny quotes from commentators, players and fans of the game.

It’s a witty, funny and smart book with references for all the family and not just those who know the game well.

Books are often a great gift idea for the golf lover in your life and if you want to find a slightly more serious read, check out our guide on the best golf books.

Daphne’s Pirate Novelty Head Cover

This could be a talking point on the first tee. Or, for the competitively minded, it may be a way to get in your opponents head space before you have even hit a ball?

The outside is fun and washable, and the inside is practical as the sherpa lining protects the head of your precious driver from scratches and bumps.

Leather Golf Wash Bag by Chapel Cards

An ideal golf gift for the travelling golfer. At 26cm tall, the wash bag has plenty of space with two internal and two external pockets.

Made of PU or split leather with a backing covered with a layer of polyurethane it is easy to keep clean using a damp cloth.