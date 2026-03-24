Some Men Are Still Stuck In The Mindset That Golf Trips Are Just For The Lads - Why They Couldn’t Be More Wrong

I sat in a meeting recently with a couple of male colleagues who, upon discussing destinations, seemed stuck in the mindset that golf holidays are still exclusively a 'lads thing.' No, no, no - they couldn't be more wrong.

I’m genuinely suffering from FOMO that I’m not part of the eight-woman crew currently in Morocco. It’s a repeat booking for this club group, which really says it all.

Of course, women still enjoy golfing with their partners, a time when men are thrilled we play, as it spares them from a holiday of purely family time! But women-only trips are now a staple of the season. You only have to glance at Facebook groups like the Women’s Golf Lounge to see the feed buzzing with photos and recommendations for the next all-female getaway.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Ladies Who Golf)

It isn’t just female club members, either. Recent years have seen a surge in women’s golf communities, as they offer the flexibility to play different courses and meet new people in a more relaxed, fun atmosphere.

For example, Caroline Shukla, founder of Skratch Women, has been hosting golf holidays since 2021 and has taken over 100 women to destinations such as Cyprus, Morocco, Turkey, Egypt, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Portugal. Just recently, she returned from hosting 17 women in Dubai. This was their furthest and largest trip to date, and next year is already in the diary.

(Image credit: Skratch Women)

Skratch attracts a younger demographic, with 87% of the community under the age of 45. As some don’t have partners who play, these trips provide the perfect opportunity to find like-minded women to experience a golf holiday with. That said, Shukla was pleased to see that even those with golfing partners were still keen to join the group and enjoy the dynamic of an all-female trip. And why shouldn’t they!

At the 19th hole, it’s no longer just about the lads and their banter; you’re just as likely to find a group of women enjoying a glass of wine and catching up on the day’s highlights, and having been there many times myself, I can tell you the atmosphere is just as lively.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Across the Atlantic, the trend is just as dominant. At Ladies Who Golf in the USA, founder Keyeriah Miles says that travel has become one of the most desired parts of the community experience.

Their members - professional women, founders, and executives - see golf not only as a sport, but as a lifestyle. While interest used to focus on local clinics, members are now actively planning their calendars around international destination golf, seeking out trips that blend championship-level play with culture and wellness.

For members of the Ladies Who Golf community, travel is one of the most desired experiences (Image credit: Ladies Who Golf)

Also in the US, where many young women have experienced golf at school or college, the sport is becoming a centrepiece for major life celebrations. There is a growing number of golf-themed bachelorette parties, often jokingly referred to as the ‘Last Swing Before the Ring.’ A weekend in a golf hub is replacing the traditional spa getaway, with tee times now ranking as high as evening festivities on the itinerary.

A female team at golf travel specialists Golfbreaks is proactively targeting the women’s market, taking the time to understand their female database. Part of this strategy involves hosting social events at simulator venues, a low-pressure, welcoming way for women to get involved. They recognise that a first-ever golf trip can feel a little overwhelming for newcomers, so they focus on guiding them every step of the way to ensure they get the most out of the experience.

(Image credit: Ladies European Tour)

It stands to reason, if more women are playing the game, in whatever format, this should naturally lead to more women wanting to travel for it. And let’s face it, women often hold the purse strings when it comes to the household travel budget, so it makes perfect sense for hotels and resorts to sit up and take notice.

Interest in travelling to watch the Solheim Cup continues to skyrocket. Golfbreaks is predicting a 92% growth since the 2023 event at Finca Cortesin in Spain, with more than 400 clients expected to head to Bernardus Golf in Holland this September. Average group sizes for the Solheim Cup are significantly larger than other major tournament breaks, and while men certainly join in, 80% of the lead bookers are women.

So, back to my male colleagues and their 'lads only' theory, the numbers don't lie, and the reality on the ground, or at the airport gate, tells a very different story. Whether it’s a club trip to Morocco, a community getaway to Dubai, or a 400-strong contingent heading to the Solheim Cup, women-only travel is no longer the exception, it’s the new standard!