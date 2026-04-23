Why I'm Campaigning For 9-Hole Competitions (Every Weekend) To Make Golf More Inclusive

After recently reading an interesting article by Golf Monthly's features editor Nick Bonfield, outlining why we must keep 5 traditions in the sport, I found myself pondering my own stance on one of his key points.

In the article, Nick said "I don’t think you should be able to put in a card if you’ve only played nine or 12 holes.

"We’ve all had plenty of rounds where we’ve gone to pieces down the stretch because we have a good score going. Removing that pressure and still being able to hand in a card doesn’t sit right with me".

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Despite understanding the rationale for Nick's argument, as someone who has experienced a card fall to pieces over the final stretch many times, I must say I struggle to agree - as I believe steps to provide alternate length games for golfers is imperative to promote inclusivity in golf.

Why I'm Campaigning For More 9-Hole Golf Competitions

Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin, who has been a club member for at least 35 years, shared his rationale for why 12-hole golf is good for the game.

While I would welcome a move to a 12-hole, three-hour round, I would argue that we could go one step further and go toe-to-toe over the front (or back) nine.

As someone with a young family, I often can't justify 'popping out' to the golf club for four hours every weekend, but that doesn't mean I don't want to still experience the rush of teeing it up in a competitive setting as often as possible.

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There are many golfing customs I'd like to see scrapped, but I am certainly not saying that we need to move away from 18-hole golf.

That will always have a place at the very core of the sport, being a respected tradition that should be protected, but offering a separate shorter form tournament at member's clubs regularly could provide a welcome option for many.

I'm not asking to remove 18-hole competitions, I just believe there should be a 9-hole option running alongside for those that would prefer a shorter period on the course (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Interestingly, there were a number of comments on Nick's original article that shared a similar sentiment to the one I am propagating.

One user, John Wells, says: "I am for allowing customers choices of 6, 9, 12, 15,and 18 hole golfing experiences, as well as par 3 short courses, executive par 3/4, and traditional course layouts.

"It depends on a number of factors like location and membership. I think more players want shorter rounds so they can play more golf around their schedule instead of the bottleneck time consuming rounds on the weekend".

I must say, I completely agree with John. Being backed up by slow play ahead and knowing your round is going to take five hours sends my stress levels soaring, as I know that I am already being slightly selfish by taking such a chunk out of family-time or life-admin hours to be there.

Commenter Jwbeverley adds: "I have always maintained that the biggest mistake in golf is 18 holes. Fourteen would be a better number and the gung ho could play 21". Another, LeftHack, explains: "Many of my rounds are nine holes because that's what I have time for and that's all the course has".

Reduced hole rounds (and competitions) have benefits for many, including those who are no longer fit or healthy enough to play 18 holes, but still want to play the sport competitively.

This is also a great avenue for beginners and juniors to enter the sport, exposing them to opportunities to learn about the etiquette, skills and rules of the game in a format that is more accessible.

Slow play is a huge problem in the sport - but I can't justify spending five hours on the golf course every weekend (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Nick did say in his responses to the comments and in the article itself that he has no problem with shorter formats being used for competitions, but perhaps not for counting handicap rounds.

If the carrot of 9- or 12-hole competitions was dangled in front of me, I'd be very interested as it appeals more to my lifestyle - but I would want the scores to count towards maintaining my index under the World Handicap System.

I believe as long as the rounds are honestly recorded, regularly submitted and accurate to your ability level, where's the harm?

While I am aware from some of the comments that submitting cards over anything less than 18 holes is not a wholly popular move, I do believe that giving people choice, opportunities and flexibility can only be a good thing for enjoyment and participation in the game.