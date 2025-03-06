‘I Want To Play Golf, But…’ - The Women Redefining Golf On Their Own Terms

International Women's Day (8 March) is a powerful reminder of the importance of advancing women's equality, and this year’s theme, #AccelerateAction, calls for a collective push towards real, impactful change.

In the world of golf, this resonates strongly as we strive not only to break down barriers but to actively create spaces where women and girls feel welcomed, supported, and empowered.

Golf has made significant strides in recent years, with many organisations, golf clubs, and passionate individuals working tirelessly to foster female participation and build inclusive environments. It’s about more than just opening the door, it's about building a golf community where women belong.

A shining example of this community spirit is Skratch Women, which has earned nominations in not one, but two categories at next month’s England Golf Awards - the Respect in Golf Award and Women & Girls Trailblazer.

As a young full-time professional in London, Caroline Shukla struggled to find like-minded women to join her for some relaxed golf, and it didn’t take long for her to realise she wasn’t alone. “There was a real appetite among women in my age range who wanted to try golf, but they didn’t know where to go,” Shukla explains.

In 2021, Shukla founded Skratch Women, an inclusive community designed to help women get into golf and connect with others who share their passion for the sport. In just three years, more than 100 women have completed a structured golf learning programme at golf clubs in South West and North London, while just as many have taken part in overseas golf events.

(Image credit: Skratch Women)

Since launching last July, Skratch Women’s WhatsApp group has grown to over 250 members, and the community has more than 3,000 followers across social media. And yet, they’re still really just getting started as the reach is mainly focused on London for now.

It’s crazy to think that the golf industry has been chasing this female demographic for years with limited success - yet 76% of the Skratch Women community is under 40. The demand has likely been there all along, but the real issue isn’t women’s interest in golf. It’s that the industry, including golf clubs, has often failed to create the right environment and formats to make the game appealing to young, working women.

Instead, it’s taken grassroots initiatives like Skratch Women and the UK Women’s Golf Community to step up and show that when golf is made accessible, welcoming, and social, women are more than ready to play.

(Image credit: UK Women's Golf Community)

Many Skratch Women and UK Women’s Golf Community gatherings take place at driving ranges, highlighting the global surge in off-course golf. The game has never been more popular - in fact, with 45 million active golfers in the US, it’s now the largest participation sport, according to data from the National Golf Foundation.

However, this growth is being driven by a shift in where people play. In 2023, on-course play declined by 8%, while off-course participation, at driving ranges, simulators, and entertainment venues, soared by 19%. It’s a similar story across all markets: golf is booming, but it’s the rise of off-course experiences that is reshaping the sport, making it more appealing to new audiences and proving that traditional club settings are no longer the only gateway into the game.

The majority of Skratch Women members, including Shukla, aren’t golf club members. It’s a topic that comes up often in the group, with questions like, “Can anyone recommend a golf club that’s accessible and affordable from London?”

As Shukla explains, many women assume, “I want to play golf, so I should be a member of a golf club.” But when they explore their options, that mindset often changes. Being part of a community - one that offers the freedom to play at different venues, meet new people, and enjoy golf socially - quickly proves more valuable than the commitment of traditional club membership, so the need to join a club simply fades away.

(Image credit: Skratch Women)

Jazzy Golfer, founder of the UK Women’s Golf Community, is of the same opinion. “I don’t believe that traditional golf club memberships are a good fit for many women, particularly those balancing careers and other commitments. As a result, the standard membership model, where you pay thousands of pounds upfront for unlimited course access, doesn’t align with the reality of the time they have available. It’s neither cost-effective nor practical.

“Many golf clubs are still not adequately set up to accommodate women, particularly those who work. Competitions are often scheduled on weekdays with weekends reserved for men’s events. Many clubs also lack essential facilities, such as toilets on the course and adequate changing rooms, while cultural issues like sexism further discourage women from joining."

One thing is clear: there’s a strong synergy between off-course golf, the younger golf demographic and golf fashion. The sport is undeniably getting younger and more on-trend, and that’s a good thing.

(Image credit: Skratch Women)

In January, at the world’s biggest golf trade show in Florida, I saw this shift firsthand. The new women’s apparel brands are being led by young, 30-something women, creating collections designed specifically for their peers - stylish, versatile pieces that seamlessly transition from the course to everyday life.

This evolution in golf fashion isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about confidence. It’s about women stepping onto the golf range or the course and feeling comfortable, stylish and seen - a tangible way of accelerating action by challenging outdated perceptions and inspiring others to join the game.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let’s champion the women and communities driving this change, and continue to push for more inclusive spaces, modernised traditions and representation.