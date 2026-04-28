My Mind Tried To Sabotage My First Golf Match Of 2026... But I Didn't Let It Win Through

Don't mess this up now.

That's what I heard, somewhere around the 14th tee. Not from my playing partner but from the quietest and most persistent voice in any round – my own mind.

I was playing in my first county knockout scratch match. Nervous and excited in equal measure, but the match was going well. Better than expected. And then, just as the win was within reach, something happened.

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My self-doubt started whispering.

“Don’t mess this up now”

"Imagine if you lost this after coming so close."

"You're not meant to win this."

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Then came the mental maths. That habit of counting the remaining holes as though you're running out of time. Four left. Then three. Each one with more pressure than the last.

And then, perhaps the most sophisticated form of self-sabotage: the pre-emptive excuse.

"It's fine if I don't win, I don't know this course well."

There it was. Disguised in my own voice and potentially devastating because the moment you start building yourself an exit from success, the process of taking it has already begun.

The Game Within The Game

I think a lot about the mental side of golf – from course strategy to bouncing back after a bad hole – but this felt different.

This was my mind trying to work against me precisely when things were going well.

Whether those whispers were coming from self-doubt, self-sabotage or both, I found it fascinating to catch them in the act.

I could hear the stories I was starting to tell myself and I knew I had a choice: listen and let them leak into my actions or hear them and choose not to act on them.

(Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

What We Do With Those Whispers

In golf psychology, we often hear about negative self-talk as though the problem is simply thinking bad thoughts. Replace the bad thought with a good one and you're sorted.

But that framing misses something. The issue isn't the thought. It's when those thoughts start to drive our actions. It's when we hear the whispers and believe them.

When I started telling myself that losing would be okay because I didn't know the course, I was giving myself permission to lose. Taking a subtle step back from full commitment.

This is self-handicapping: creating a protective story that explains away a shortfall before it's even happened.

We give ourselves permission not to try with everything we've got. It can masquerade as self-compassion or as not wanting to seem too competitive. But those stories work like a slow puncture. You don't notice the pressure dropping until it's too late.

Catching It In Action

I won on the 16th. And while I'm proud of that, the bigger win that day happened in my own head.

I caught myself mid-story. Heard the logic building its case, recognised what it was doing and made a choice. Not a dramatic one. There was no mega pep talk. Just a quiet but deliberate decision to return to the present and believe I could.

That's what I'll carry into future rounds because those whispers will show up again. They always do. But I know now that they don't get to drive.

(Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

The Question That Matters

I've thought a lot since that match about how many shots have been quietly conceded before they were ever hit.

Not through bad technique but through the slow withdrawal of belief that happens when we let our internal narratives go unexamined.

Golf is a long game within a long game. We invest hours in how we swing but how much time do we spend examining how we think? On checking the stories we're telling ourselves before we've even reached the first tee?

The story that you're not quite good enough for that score. That the other person deserves to win more than you do. That you've already done well “enough” and expecting more would be greedy. That you don’t want to take this “too seriously”.

Those stories quietly prepare you to be comfortable with coming up short. They shape our decisions and our swings. They are the hidden scorecard running alongside the one in your back pocket.

So here's a question I'd like to leave you with: What story are you telling yourself about what you're capable of?

And more importantly, are your actions on the course quietly reinforcing that story, even when the evidence in front of you says you don't have to?

Believing in yourself doesn't have to be loud or dramatic. It can be a quiet, purposeful choice to stay present, play one shot at a time and commit fully until the last putt drops.

Follow Jess on Instagram. Learn more about how she cut her handicap from 34 to 9 in a year.