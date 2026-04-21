'I Was Kind Of Hoping It Would Just End At Carlton Woods' - Why The 'Kiddie Pool' Version Of Poppie's Pond Is Splitting Opinion At The Chevron Championship

Change is often difficult to accept for a lot of people, especially when there is tradition involved.

And a new-look Poppie's Pond has certainly not avoided the scorn of those who are used to seeing pro golfers and their entourage leap into a vast body of water rather than a small pool.

With the opening women's Major of the year taking place at at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas for the first time, a tradition which began with Amy Alcott leaping into a Californian pond 36 years ago needed to be adapted somewhat.

There is no natural water within close proximity of the 18th green at Memorial Park - which also hosted the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open recently - so tournament organizers had a 15-by-25-foot pool created which measures 4.5 feet deep.

What now exists as a version of Poppie's Pond is a far cry from the original, and it wouldn't be unfair to say not everyone is fully on board with the current iteration.

A first look at this week's temporary pool at the Chevron Championship 👀It measures 4-1/2 feet deep and sits to the right of Memorial Park's 18th green. pic.twitter.com/9kvJy5dKiwApril 20, 2026

Speaking after her final round at the JM Eagle LA Championship last week, Australia's Grace Kim said: "I did see pictures. They’ve obviously done a good job trying to keep the tradition going. I was kind of hoping it would just end at Carlton Woods.

“I’m sure it’s a lot cleaner than the water at The Club at Carlton Woods. Hopefully, it’s one of the Australians that will be jumping in that pool. The pool is better than the dirty water.”

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Of the handful who answered questions in LA on the compact celebration zone, Kim and a few others noted its depth as a mild cause for concern.

Kim said: “That’s very shallow. I don’t know. Maybe it would be a little jump. Wouldn’t that be dangerous?”

Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour's most recent champion, Hannah Green, said: "It’s going to be a bit of a hazard; I don’t know. People could hurt themselves.”

Sponsor's invite Asterisk Talley, who stands at 5ft 10in, admitted the pond wasn't quite as deep as she'd like but she would still take the plunge regardless.

Talley said: “Obviously, I’d jump in, but maybe I’d be a little scared now because it’s only four feet.”

While the lack of depth in the pool was brought up multiple times by those who stand a chance of ending up in it on Sunday, the overwhelming tone from players regarding its existence was a positive one.

Lilia Vu in the Poppie's Pond at Carlton Woods after her Chevron Championship win (Image credit: Getty Images)

2023 Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu - who was the first person to take a dip at Carlton Woods - was eager to see some form of Poppie's Pond live on after a couple of venue switches in recent years.

She said: “I initially saw the kiddie pool version of it. I’m not sure if they’re updating it. I do know a lot of us want to continue the tradition.

"I was able to be the first person to jump in at Carlton Woods. Hopefully, they can keep it going even if it looks a little cute.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talley continued the messages of support for the human-created pond. The talented amateur said: "I think it’s great they’re trying to carry on that tradition. It’s what people like to see. Just happy they’re doing that.

"That’s what the winner looks forward to at the end of the week. It’s going to be a good thing.”

Another positive aspect of the pond's existence for players is that, should anyone's ball land in it this year, they will earn free relief rather than being docked a shot.

Asterisk Talley is among the sponsor's invites for the 2026 Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The evolution of this iconic body of water has taken on a life of its own, starting as a natural pond in the late 1980s and continuing through 2022 when the event was controversially moved to The Club at Carlton Woods.

During the three years the championship took place there, alterations were made to enhance the winner's experience which included the addition of a small platform, water treatment and netting to protect against alligators.

Now, the LPGA Tour says the tournament has paid for this one-off solution before course designer Tom Fazio renovates the closing hole and adds a permanent water feature before the Major returns in 2027.

For LPGA Tour bosses, it's not about the size of the pool but the importance of maintaining this traditional moment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Golf Digest, LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said: "I don't view it as a man-made pond that's going into Chevron.

"Here's what I view it as: The LPGA has a couple of very special traditions that we want to honor, and this is one of those. When we talk to our players… you ask, ‘What are some of your favorite traditions on the LPGA Tour?’

"They talk about Poppie's Pond and the evolution of it. And what we're trying to do at Chevron is pay homage to the past champions and the traditions that make the LPGA so great.

"Whether a player jumps in or not, it’s totally up to that player, but this is fundamentally about honoring something that's special to our tour, and we're proud of.”