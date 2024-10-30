The 7 Undiscovered Destinations That Caught My Eye At The International Golf Travel Market

Unless you work in the golf industry, you probably won’t have heard of the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM). It’s an event for golf travel professionals, providing destinations, resorts and courses with the chance to connect with golf travel agents and tour operators.

If it were open to the public, I’m pretty sure a lot of business would have been done there on the spot in Lisbon last week, for it’s a Disneyland for golf travel lovers – of which I am one. Having attended the exhibition in Portugal’s capital, I found myself itching to book a golf holiday. I knew I would. In fact, I spent most of the flight home thinking about where to go next.

I’m a travel enthusiast. In recent years, I’ve enjoyed several trips to South America, albeit without golf clubs. I like to try new places, and I find long haul trips particularly appealing. I’ll admit, one or two of the following destinations are a little ambitious for someone who lives in London, but they’re still on my radar.

If the idea of going somewhere really different appeals to you, I seriously recommend that you add these destinations to your shortlist. I’m confident that I’ll have ticked at least one of the following off the list within the next couple of years. I might start planning...

Slovakia

If you were planning a golfing getaway in Europe, it’s probably safe to say that Slovakia would not be on your list, certainly not if you like your tried-and-tested favorites, such as Portugal and Spain. I’ve only ever seen pictures of Slovakia’s best tracks, but these have left quite an impression.

One resort in particular stands out, for it has the look of a classic Surrey sand belt course. You’ll find Penati Golf Resort about an hour’s drive to the north of Bratislava, the county’s capital, and it’s home to two wonderful looking layouts – Heritage and Legend.

The former, which is rated inside the top 100 courses for Continental Europe, features two returning nine-hole loops. Set amongst tall pine trees, it reminds me a little bit of West Hill, somewhere where I have played a lot of golf.

The latter is a Nicklaus Design. Jack’s layouts can be pretty unforgiving, and the great man does like a water hazard. One of his most devilish comes on the 18th, a terrific looking par 4 that plays downhill to an island green in front of the clubhouse terrace.

Some will say the par-6 15th – one of the longest holes in world golf – is a bit of a gimmick (it can be stretched to 787 yards off the back tee), but I’m all for something quirky. If I’m on holiday, I want to remember where I’ve played – and I don’t think I’d be able to forget this hole!

Slovakia might be a bit of a baby compared to Europe’s more established golf destinations, but it still has around 30 courses. Personally, I think I’d be happy basing myself at Penati Golf Resort, but there are a number of other courses that look well worth visiting, such as Tále (Gray Bear), which was the first 18-hole championship course to open in the country.

I like the fact that Vienna is only 90 minutes away, too, which would make for a wonderful day trip. The fact that Slovakia is considered one of the cheapest countries in the European Union is also a bonus.

Kenya

For many people, going on a safari is on the bucket list. Having got a taste of what Kenya has to offer as a golf destination at this year’s IGTM, personally I’m now more interested in taking the clubs to Africa than I am seeing the ‘Big 5’.

You can do both, of course – play golf and go on a sightseeing adventure in the bush. And you’ll see plenty of wildlife when you play, too, because the animals will often roam the fairways, like the giraffes, zebras and wildebeest at Vipingo Ridge, which many regard as Kenya’s finest course.

Located approximately an hour’s drive from downtown Mombasa, Vipingo Ridge boasts stunning coastal views. The PGA Baobab Course was designed by former Kenya Open winner David Jones, and it features a number of lakes, streams and native coastal trees (Baobab), from which it gets its name.

If it were a choice between the coastal city of Mombasa and the capital city of Nairobi, I’d opt for the latter, although if you were staying for a fortnight or longer, the two cities are not a million miles apart.

The reason being is because I’d like to tee it up at Muthaiga (pictured above), a club that will soon be celebrating its centenary. It boasts a fascinating history, with the Kenya Open being played here from 1969 to 2002. The likes of Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam and Trevor Immelman, all Masters champions, lifted that trophy. I’d settle for a stroll around its famous clubhouse.

Pirin Golf & Country Club, Bulgaria

Bulgaria has been on my radar for some time. A couple of my Golf Monthly colleagues have been to Thracian Cliffs, BlackSeaRama and the Lighthouse Golf Resort, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. As of yet, I don t believe anyone on the team has been to Pirin – so I could be the first.

I’ll take my skis and my golf clubs, for this special destination, huddled in a valley surrounded by mountains, is just minutes away from Bansko ski resort. In short, Pirin Golf & Country Club provides the unique opportunity for a golf, ski and spa vacation.

As well as a boutique 5-star hotel, apartment complex and private luxury chalets, Pirin boasts more than 20 themed restaurants, supermarkets, bars, and shops, plus a choice of seven swimming pools.

The course was designed by Ian Woosnam in conjunction with Gary Johnston of European Golf Design. Located within the Razlog Valley, holes are routed around several lakes and a mountain creek, which winds its way through the property.

It’s a shame that Gary Player’s spectacular Thracian Cliffs is a little too far away to make it viable to play both on the same trip, but Pirin has everything you need – and more.

Argentina

My only regret about my last trip to Colombia was that I didn’t take my golf clubs. When I do venture to South America again, I most certainly will.

I’ve long been eyeing up a trip to Buenos Aires, although the main reason for that is a strong desire to take in a Boca Juniors or River Plate game. Now, though, having received Argentina’s golf pitch, I have another good reason to go.

Argentina, the second largest country in South America, is home to around 300 golf courses, a good number of which are located in and around the capital city. And there are as many different courses to admire there as there are Lionel Messi turns.

Top of the list, or very close to it, would have to be The Jockey Club. I’m going to allow myself to believe it possible to get a tee time at this exclusive club that attracts very wealthy types as well as horseracing and polo fans. Both the Red (Colorada) and Blue (Azul) were designed by famous architect Alister MacKenzie and opened for play in 1935, a year after his death.

They both look incredible, as do many others, such as the Robert von Hagge-designed Buenos Aires. The club hosted the EMC World Cup in 2000, which was won by Tiger Woods and David Duval, and it’s a venue that has hosted a number of other big championships.

Mar del Plata Golf Club also has a fine reputation, with many who have played there saying that’s it’s certainly one visitors should make time for, especially for those who like their links golf.

Putting together an itinerary would be great fun itself. Taking an internal flight wouldn’t be necessary if you fly to the capital, although I wouldn’t be against a bit of extra travel.

PGA National, Croatia

Croatia is not the secret it used to be – the cat is out the bag in that regard. It’s stunningly beautiful. I’ve been fortunate enough to holiday in the Adriatic. Next time I do, I’ll make sure that I have a tee time to look forward to.

Until recently, I hadn’t associated Croatia with golf, but I was taken aback when I learnt about PGA National on my visit to the IGTM. Located near Savudrija, amongst the Umag countryside of north-western Istria, Golf Adriatic is a PGA National venue. Not only does it boast a near 7,000-yard course, which looks incredible – it has a private beach and a five-star Kempinski Hotel.

Ayla, Jordan

Jordan boasts stunning natural landscapes and world-renowned historical sites. The city of Petra, meanwhile, is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations. It’s also home to one of the Middle East’s finest golf courses.

Ayla Golf Club is located close to Aqaba, a city with a rich history that dates back to pre-biblical times. Designed by Greg Norman, the course sets up like a links, but also features numerous ponds and lakes.

Dubai aside, I’ve not played a lot of golf in the Middle East. To play and stay at Ayla, which looks magnificent, would allow me to get out and satisfy my itch to explore. Close by, there’s also Marina Village, which offers a range of dining, shopping, recreational and leisure experiences. There’s the beach, too, where you can rent a hammock. Sounds good to me.

Los Cabos, Mexico

Situated at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is a popular destination for American visitors. I envy those who can pop across the US border with their clubs, because this 30km stretch of coastline is prime golf real estate.

Diamante Cabo San Lucas (Dunes) sits amongst some of the most dramatic sand dunes in the world. This is Davis Love III’s work, and the American compared it to St Andrews when he first arrived at the site. We’re talking about a course that some publications have ranked inside the world’s top 50, so this would be a treat to play, as would the other course on site, Tiger Woods’ El Cardonal.

There are a host of other beauties in this part of Mexico: Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club, Solmar Golf Links, and Cabo del Sol, to name but a few. In fact, the list of world-class golf courses in this corner of the world is fairly lengthy.