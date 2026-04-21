Is Social Media Ruining Golf? Why Authenticity Is The Must-Have For Female Creators

The world of social media has evolved beyond recognition in the last decade. Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app, it’s a career path for content creators who have fundamentally changed the face of golf. By making the sport look fresh and accessible, these women have had a monumental impact on participation numbers, inspiring a new wave of women and girls to pick up a club.

But as the space becomes more crowded, we have to ask: is it all good?

The Trailblazer: Jazzy Golfer

Jazzy Golfer (@thejazzygolfer) was one of the first to prove that social media could be a force for good. In 2019, she quit her finance job to create a community of thousands (UKWGC), carving out a career that didn't exist a decade ago.

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“Social media created a space where there previously wasn’t much representation,” Jazzy says. “It’s played a huge role in modernising golf and making it relevant. However, it’s also highlighted how much work still needs to be done. It can be a great way to access role models, but it also brings ongoing issues around perception and online criticism.”

Jazzy Golfer (Image credit: Instragram)

Keeping It Real: Hannah Gregg

While Jazzy focused on community, tour pro Hannah Gregg saw social media as a professional lifeline. For her, it wasn't about clout, it was about survival.

“The hardest thing about pro golf is making enough money to play,” Gregg explains. Originally a way to market herself to sponsors, her platform turned into a full-time gig that funded her life on tour. But Gregg noticed a gap in the market - misinformation. Most pro accounts were highly curated, showing only the wins.

“I couldn't find information on how to sign up for tour school or how hard it is to get sponsored. I wanted to share the reality.” Gregg intentionally avoids click-baity content that attracts a purely male audience, choosing instead to focus on swing speeds and practice tips. “I want to be a source for young girls who want to play golf - an inspiration to athletes.”

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Hannah Gregg (Image credit: Instagram)

The Modern Meaning of ‘Influencer’

When asked what being a golf influencer in 2026 actually means, Jazzy echoes Gregg’s sentiment on value. “It means using your platform to genuinely add value, whether that’s educating on technique or showing the realities of the sport. The responsibility now is to represent golf in a way that makes it inclusive, welcoming, and real.”

Trolling And Trends

Despite the progress, the digital world remains a double-edged sword. Both Jazzy and Gregg warn of the comparison culture that damages self-esteem in younger players. Then there is the darker side - abuse and fraud.

“I have a constant battle with Facebook about fake accounts pretending to be me,” Gregg reveals. “People think they’re talking to me and have actually exchanged money with these scammers. The platforms won't do anything, all we can do is report and suspend.”

Beyond safety, there is the issue of ‘Pouting versus Putting.’ Chloe Gallacher (@onthegreenwithchloe), who started in 2016, has seen the shift firsthand. “Back then, it was genuine, ‘here is my swing, what do you think?’ Now, it’s often more about fashion and lifestyle than the game itself.”

Jazzy adds a vital point to this aesthetic shift. “Women should feel free to express themselves, but if the dominant narrative leans too heavily toward aesthetics over ability, it risks undermining progress. We also have to question the demand. If that content performs well, it’s often because men are engaging with it. We need more visibility of women as skilled, knowledgeable players.”

Chloe Gallacher (Image credit: Instagram)

Life Beyond The Swing

For creators like Gallacher and the duo Beth Roberts and Russell Chrystie (@coupleagolfers), social media is now about showing how golf fits into a modern life, whether that’s traveling the world or sharing a hobby as a couple.

For Gallacher, who recently moved to Australia and started a family, the platform is evolving again. “Golf has become a lifestyle that fits around being a mum and my love for travel,” she says. Interestingly, she supports Australia’s new rule requiring users to be 16 to have an account. “Let kids be kids. There is plenty of time for social media later in life.”

The New Perspective: Katie Clarke

Newer creators like Katie Clarke (@littlebirdygolf) remind us that you don't have to be a pro to have a purpose. “When I started, I felt I had to be an amazing golfer,” Clarke admits. “Turns out, people love to follow the journey - good and bad shots included.”

After taking a break, Clarke admits to feeling the pressure of a fast-moving industry, but her goal remains the same: “I want to keep sharing golf in a way that feels real and creative. Authenticity connects more than perfection.”

Katie Clarke (Image credit: Instagram)

The Verdict

The world of golf is in a metamorphic stage. Through these platforms, we are growing the game at a rate unimaginable 20 years ago. While we must guard against the WHOAH posts that prioritise aesthetics over substance, the future looks bright. Every post should have a WHY - be it to entertain, educate, or empower. If we keep it real, the trend of a more inclusive, modern game will only continue.