Is Social Media Ruining Golf? Why Authenticity Is The Must-Have For Female Creators
PGA Professional Katie Dawkins on the power of female content creators 'keeping it real' for the good of the sport
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The world of social media has evolved beyond recognition in the last decade. Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app, it’s a career path for content creators who have fundamentally changed the face of golf. By making the sport look fresh and accessible, these women have had a monumental impact on participation numbers, inspiring a new wave of women and girls to pick up a club.
But as the space becomes more crowded, we have to ask: is it all good?
The Trailblazer: Jazzy Golfer
Jazzy Golfer (@thejazzygolfer) was one of the first to prove that social media could be a force for good. In 2019, she quit her finance job to create a community of thousands (UKWGC), carving out a career that didn't exist a decade ago.Article continues below
“Social media created a space where there previously wasn’t much representation,” Jazzy says. “It’s played a huge role in modernising golf and making it relevant. However, it’s also highlighted how much work still needs to be done. It can be a great way to access role models, but it also brings ongoing issues around perception and online criticism.”
Keeping It Real: Hannah Gregg
While Jazzy focused on community, tour pro Hannah Gregg saw social media as a professional lifeline. For her, it wasn't about clout, it was about survival.
“The hardest thing about pro golf is making enough money to play,” Gregg explains. Originally a way to market herself to sponsors, her platform turned into a full-time gig that funded her life on tour. But Gregg noticed a gap in the market - misinformation. Most pro accounts were highly curated, showing only the wins.
“I couldn't find information on how to sign up for tour school or how hard it is to get sponsored. I wanted to share the reality.” Gregg intentionally avoids click-baity content that attracts a purely male audience, choosing instead to focus on swing speeds and practice tips. “I want to be a source for young girls who want to play golf - an inspiration to athletes.”
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The Modern Meaning of ‘Influencer’
When asked what being a golf influencer in 2026 actually means, Jazzy echoes Gregg’s sentiment on value. “It means using your platform to genuinely add value, whether that’s educating on technique or showing the realities of the sport. The responsibility now is to represent golf in a way that makes it inclusive, welcoming, and real.”
Trolling And Trends
Despite the progress, the digital world remains a double-edged sword. Both Jazzy and Gregg warn of the comparison culture that damages self-esteem in younger players. Then there is the darker side - abuse and fraud.
“I have a constant battle with Facebook about fake accounts pretending to be me,” Gregg reveals. “People think they’re talking to me and have actually exchanged money with these scammers. The platforms won't do anything, all we can do is report and suspend.”
Beyond safety, there is the issue of ‘Pouting versus Putting.’ Chloe Gallacher (@onthegreenwithchloe), who started in 2016, has seen the shift firsthand. “Back then, it was genuine, ‘here is my swing, what do you think?’ Now, it’s often more about fashion and lifestyle than the game itself.”
Jazzy adds a vital point to this aesthetic shift. “Women should feel free to express themselves, but if the dominant narrative leans too heavily toward aesthetics over ability, it risks undermining progress. We also have to question the demand. If that content performs well, it’s often because men are engaging with it. We need more visibility of women as skilled, knowledgeable players.”
Life Beyond The Swing
For creators like Gallacher and the duo Beth Roberts and Russell Chrystie (@coupleagolfers), social media is now about showing how golf fits into a modern life, whether that’s traveling the world or sharing a hobby as a couple.
For Gallacher, who recently moved to Australia and started a family, the platform is evolving again. “Golf has become a lifestyle that fits around being a mum and my love for travel,” she says. Interestingly, she supports Australia’s new rule requiring users to be 16 to have an account. “Let kids be kids. There is plenty of time for social media later in life.”
The New Perspective: Katie Clarke
Newer creators like Katie Clarke (@littlebirdygolf) remind us that you don't have to be a pro to have a purpose. “When I started, I felt I had to be an amazing golfer,” Clarke admits. “Turns out, people love to follow the journey - good and bad shots included.”
After taking a break, Clarke admits to feeling the pressure of a fast-moving industry, but her goal remains the same: “I want to keep sharing golf in a way that feels real and creative. Authenticity connects more than perfection.”
The Verdict
The world of golf is in a metamorphic stage. Through these platforms, we are growing the game at a rate unimaginable 20 years ago. While we must guard against the WHOAH posts that prioritise aesthetics over substance, the future looks bright. Every post should have a WHY - be it to entertain, educate, or empower. If we keep it real, the trend of a more inclusive, modern game will only continue.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is based in the South of England, on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Iford Golf Centre, The Caversham- Home of Reading Golf Club and Salisbury & South Wilts Golf Club.
She freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
Katie's Current What's In The Bag
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 9degrees.
Fairway: TaylorMade Qi10 5wood
Hybrid: TaylorMade 4 & 5
Irons: TaylorMade 770 6-AW
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Grind 4 54 & 58
Putter: TaylorMade Tour X 33"
Favourite Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex with Tour Flex Pro Softspikes on the course.
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