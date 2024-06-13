Monthly Meets Interview Series: Every Episode

Discover every episode of Golf Monthly's new in-depth interview series called Monthly Meets where we talk to some of the biggest personalities in the game

Monthly Meets
(Image credit: Howard Boylan)
Joel Tadman
By
published

Welcome to the home of Monthly Meets, a new interview series here at Golf Monthly where we speak at great length to some of the biggest personalities in golf. Be sure to tune in every month on the Golf Monthly YouTube channel for more big interviews with some of the most high profile names in the sport. We'll ask them the questions you want to know - where they came from, how they got to become a household name and some of the most important things they've learned along the way.

Episode 1: Dan Grieve

Dan Grieve stood leaning on a flag

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

We sit down with short game coach and social media sensation Dan Grieve where he reveals all about how he became an expert in his field, the secrets behind the success of the Three Releases best seller, coaching some of the world's best players, his best tips for golfers trying to improve their short game. Plus much much more!

Joel Tadman
Joel Tadman
Technical Editor

Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.

One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.

Joel's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9° 

Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15° 

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18° 

Irons: Ping i230 4-UW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind

Putter: Evnroll ER2V 

Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸