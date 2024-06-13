Monthly Meets Interview Series: Every Episode

Welcome to the home of Monthly Meets, a new interview series here at Golf Monthly where we speak at great length to some of the biggest personalities in golf. Be sure to tune in every month on the Golf Monthly YouTube channel for more big interviews with some of the most high profile names in the sport. We'll ask them the questions you want to know - where they came from, how they got to become a household name and some of the most important things they've learned along the way.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

We sit down with short game coach and social media sensation Dan Grieve where he reveals all about how he became an expert in his field, the secrets behind the success of the Three Releases best seller, coaching some of the world's best players, his best tips for golfers trying to improve their short game. Plus much much more!