'I Blacked Out A Bit' - Ellie Skoog On Her 'Surreal' Filming Experience With Rory McIlroy And Niall Horan

In the evolving landscape of golf, where tradition meets modern media, one name stands out in Scandinavia. Ellie Skoog, known to her thousands of followers as @puttingwithellie. From picking up a club at age four to becoming the biggest golf content creator in the Nordic region, Ellie’s journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and a refreshingly authentic approach to the game.

Beyond Par: Watch the full interview with content creator Ellie Skoog

Her story is not one of a lifelong ambition to be a professional golfer. In fact, despite growing up surrounded by the game, her father a PGA professional and her coach, Ellie admits, "I never really think that I did want to be a professional golfer. In the back of my head I felt like I should want to be because everyone around me kind of wanted to." This sentiment, coupled with a tough experience during the latter part of her college golf career in the US, led her to step away from the sport entirely. "I just put my clubs to the side, and I didn't play for almost a year and a half or two years," she reveals.

Instead, a job in online sales came calling, but Ellie quickly realised it wasn't for her. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that the entrepreneurial spark, always bubbling under the surface, ignited. Alongside her boyfriend, she took a leap of faith, quitting their jobs to go "all in on starting to make golf content."

Initially, she resumed playing golf and explored a professional career, balancing practice and tournament preparation with content creation. However, by 2022, full-time content creation became her sole focus. Her distinctive Instagram handle @puttingwithellie, acknowledges her strength in putting and a unique identity. While some may mistakenly assume her content is exclusively focused on putting, this is a minor trade-off for a memorable brand.

Ellie's rise to become Scandinavia's leading golf content creator wasn't accidental. It was born from a desire to showcase the fun side of golf and to connect with an audience hungry for relatable content.

Her trick shots, in particular, have captivated many. The famous Azalea putt, for example, which saw her sink a ball around multiple Masters'-themed cups, wasn't about endless takes but meticulous planning. "It was more the preparation for that one, to be honest," she explains, detailing the process of crafting the cups and finding the perfect putting line.

However, she admits to some frustrating moments, like a Halloween pumpkin trick shot that took three and a half hours, with near misses adding to the challenge. "I'm very stubborn and I'm quite competitive when I decide I'm going to do a trick shot," she laughs. "I don't really want to leave the golf course before I get it."

The pinnacle of her content creation journey to date undoubtedly involves her experiences filming with Rory McIlroy and Niall Horan. "Being able to go to Florida and then meet both Rory and Niall... just a bit surreal, to be honest, thinking back to again, you know, where I started and where I came from, and then being able to meet people that I've looked up to growing up, and now actually, not just like saying hi or getting a picture, but getting to film something with them or chatting with them, that's quite surreal."

For Ellie, a self-professed "massive Rory fan", this was a dream come true. She openly admits to being starstruck. "It's not like I lost my words, but I think I blacked out a bit, like, afterwards, I'm like, Oh my gosh. What just happened, you know? Because I was still kind of fangirling, which is normal. I mean, it's Rory and it's Niall."

She remembers the natural enthusiasm of McIlroy and Horan during their collaboration for TGL team Boston Common Golf. After two takes, they both looked at each other and said, "Oh, that's terrible. Let's do another one." "They really got into it," she says, emphasising their genuine engagement. For Ellie, these moments are a constant "pinch-me moment," a stark contrast to the period when she thought she might leave golf behind forever.

Beyond the exciting collaborations and impressive trick shots, Ellie’s impact lies in her unwavering commitment to authenticity and her role as a role model. In a sport often perceived as exclusive and male-dominated, Ellie demonstrates that golf is for everyone.

"Just doing what I do already, being a woman in golf, and taking up space, going to all of these places, playing these golf courses, just, you know, having a voice for women and representing women. I think that's doing something already," she says. She acknowledges that even she can feel intimidated in certain settings but hopes her presence empowers other women. "If I can do it, then you can do it too," is her guiding message.

Her integrity extends to her brand partnerships. Unlike some who might promote anything, Ellie is "very selective," working only with brands whose values align with her own. "I'm never gonna work with someone if I don't feel like that's the right fit," she explains. This approach ensures her content remains genuine, a key factor in her audience's trust.

Looking ahead, Ellie is eager to continue pushing boundaries, exploring golf through travel, and fostering a positive community online. She strives to present a balanced view of golf, sharing both the highs and lows, the frustrations and the triumphs.

"I want people to go on my socials... and feel encouraged, empowered and just positive vibes," she says. For the 15-year-old girls watching her today, she hopes to alleviate the pressure she once felt, encouraging them to embrace golf for the fun it offers, without needing to conform to traditional standards.

Ellie's journey from a disillusioned college golfer to a pioneering content creator is a compelling story. Through her engaging content, impressive trick shots, and unwavering commitment to authenticity, she's not just growing her personal brand, she's actively shaping a more inclusive and vibrant future for golf.