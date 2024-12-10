Whoop Founder Shares Simple Health Hacks Which Could Ultimately Improve Your Golf

In the search to become a better golfer, it feels like there are an infinite number of ways to try and make that happen, especially as an amateur. From the best golf training aids to buying new clubs or even heading back to square one and investing in some golf lessons, a variety of methods can produce tangible results.

But, according to the founder of Whoop - the official wearable tech of the PGA Tour - there are a few relatively simple courses of action you can take in your daily routine which may also help shave a few figures off your Handicap Index.

Through his work with top PGA Tour players including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, Will Ahmed - who launched the health and fitness tracker in 2012 - has developed his understanding on what can make the difference for anyone who plays golf, regardless of their ability.

Whoop, which also counts Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Mahomes among its global ambassadors, is not only designed for professional sport stars, though. Ahmed says it can benefit anyone who is looking to become "aspirational" in anything they do, including golf.

Speaking to Golf Monthly for the latest episode of interview series Monthly Meets, the Harvard University grad explained why Whoop has taken off in pro golf and what he has noticed in terms of critical feedback from those who use it.

He said: "We're fortunate to see these world-class golfers wearing the product, and I think a lot of the reason that Whoop has been so successful in professional golf is just because of all the stresses that go along with the game.

"That's not just playing and exercising, that's also travel and jet-lag, all the difficulties of the grind outside of just playing like media and interviews. For a lot of guys, Whoop has been a tool to help them understand recovery, above everything else.

"It's been fascinating to hear how big it's been around lifestyle factors, so a lot of professional golfers have changed their sleep habits because of Whoop. Cutting back on alcohol is a huge theme from Whoop because when you wear it and drink alcohol, you start to see the negative effects of even a couple of drinks.

"I remember Rory McIlroy telling me years ago that he was a wine collector, but then because of Whoop, he's now not drinking his wine because he sees that it makes his recovery score low.

"Those are the types of little nuances in the data and the product where you might otherwise say "Oh, I feel fine after a few drinks," but when you see that your body is run down in the data, it kind of gets to you."

Rory McIlroy wears a Whoop product (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hardly likely to be popular feedback, but Ahmed - who plays off around three having previously been a scratch golfer - says dialling back alcohol consumption is one of the biggest things that's going to crush your recovery score on Whoop and prevent you from playing your best golf.

Another vital tweak that anyone can make to help improve their general lifestyle and particularly their golf game is by tightening up what Ahmed calls their 'bedroom environment.'

He explained: "Generally speaking, you want to go to bed and wake up at the same time - that's called 'sleep consistency' and that naturally improves your physiology.

"You also really want to be in a good bedroom environment, so - ideally - a cold room, good air quality, really dark, not a lot of noise. If you're on a golf trip with your buddies, you might want to pack a sleep mask or earplugs because often when you're staying in a hotel, there are all these little lights and stuff in the room and those can affect your sleep."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahmed said it's not only a good sleeping pattern which can help, too, with a look at hydration and even basic access to Vitamin D going a long way to help you feel revitalized on the first tee.

Ahmed continued: "You want to try to be really well-hydrated, so drinking as much water as you can up until 3-4 hours before bed, but trying not to drink much water an hour before bed because that might wake you up.

"You want to try and avoid eating within three hours of bedtime. The data shows that if you eat within three hours of bedtime, that will actually disrupt your sleep.

"Caffeine is an interesting one. It's highly personal, but for the most part, if you drink caffeine after 2pm, that's going to be affecting your sleep later on. This is the amazing thing about the human body - you wouldn't believe how many things you do over the course of a day that could then affect your sleep that night.

Will Ahmed at the Qatar Economic Forum (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's been shown that just getting morning sunlight, so waking up and seeing the sun in the morning, is going to improve your sleep later that night - some 15 hours later. Meditating, breath work, and just general mindfulness generally all help with sleep."

The important thing to remember, as far as the founder of Whoop is concerned, is to properly understand your health - which will ultimately help you realize which changes, if any, you need to make.

Ahmed said: "At the end of the day, you can only really manage what you measure. So if you want to understand your health and dial things in, just start by measuring it.

"From there, you can start to manage it and you can tweak it. Sometimes, it's only small things that you change or you become aware of, but - gosh - you end up feeling so much better a few months later."