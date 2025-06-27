Ian Poulter Becomes Latest LIV Golfer On YouTube - Should Amateur Content Creators Be Worried?

Bryson DeChambeau has been blazing a trail for pro golfers to diversify and enter the world of YouTube golf, and now Ian Poulter is the latest to join him.

Phil Mickelson is another to have made the foray into YouTube, joining online star Grant Horvat for a few of his videos.

And now Poulter has entered the market, with what looks like a well-produced series called The Postman, leaning on his Ryder Cup nickname for inspiration.

From the trailer, it looks like Poulter has gone all-out for what looks and feels more like a polished TV series - with guests such as Sir Andy Murray and props such as a row of supercars showing he's not spared much expense.

It's just the latest sign that pro golf is chasing the online audience more and more, and that male pro golfers are looking to expand their reach.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been both trying to attract the online audience - LIV signing up Rick Shiels and producing 'The Duels' while the PGA Tour has the Creator Classic series.

DeChambeau is the trailblazer, with now over 2 million subscribers on YouTube thanks to collaborations with a host of online golfing personalities and unique social media content such as hitting a hole-in-one over his own house.

Poulter is looking to follow in those footsteps in creating his own channel which looks to have a similar mix of big-name guests and some golfing challenges.

Something we’ve been working on behind the scenes for a little while now…so excited to show this to you all! Get the 🍿 ready, we’ve got A LOT of content coming your way! pic.twitter.com/8lK3Cv4u8WJune 27, 2025

Playing on LIV Golf with the smaller schedule gives players much more time for other ventures, and it seems that creating a YouTube channel is becoming a popular move.

So much so that other top pros may look to join this growing trend and look to produce their own video channels - but could that spell trouble for the original YouTubers?

The household names all have huge followings so there'll be no panic just yet, but if the big names such as DeChambeau, Mickelson and Poulter pick up too much of the online audience then it could become an issue.

So, we'll have to wait and see how Poulter's online enterprise takes off, and if it inspires even more pros to join the YouTube ranks.