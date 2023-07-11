10 Things You Didn’t Know About The AIG Women’s Open
The stage is set for the final women's major of the year, but how much do you know about the AIG Women's Open?
The AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath is the final Major of the year and in this video and article we're going to take a look at some interesting facts about the UK's showcase event.
1. The AIG Women’s Open is one of the most international fields in women’s golf. Players from 13 different countries have won the Championship.
2. Champions are exempt into the AIG Women’s Open until they are 60-years-old, provided they are still an active member of a recognised professional tour.
3. Hinako Shibuno from Japan was the last player to win the AIG Women’s Open on a non-links course at Woburn in 2019.
4. This is also the first time that the championship is being played in the greater London area since 2008, when on this occasion it was held at Sunningdale.
5. Only two players have won all The R&A’s major women’s golf titles; the Girls’ Amateur Championship, Women’s Amateur Championship, Smyth Salver and the AIG Women’s Open – they are Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.
6. There will be an AIG Women’s Open Clubhouse. It was first built in 2022 as a leading performance facility for the athletes competing in the Championship and includes a state-of-the-art gym and trainers, specialised catering, treatment rooms, players-only relaxation area, locker room, shower facilities etc
7. Since The R&A and AIG resumed responsibility for the AIG Women’s Open in 2019 they have more than doubled the prize fund.
8. For the first time since Covid, fans can attend to watch the players in practice on Wednesday 9 August, and fans who purchase tickets using a Mastercard will receive a £5 discount.
9. For the first time this year, the AIG Women’s Open will be offering a creche service as part of its enhanced player experience. In addition, a skin screening clinic can be utilised by players, caddies and officials as a health service.
10. This is the first year the AIG Women’s Open will have a music concert on the Saturday night, which will be headlined by chart-topping superstar Ellie Goulding. This will be one of many highlights that will contribute to a new festival-style atmosphere.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
