Peter Finch: A Bullet-Proof Chipping Action

Peter Finch recommends a different chipping action from good lies and bad lies too, where this particular alternative technique comes into its own...

chipping action
(Image credit: Tom Miles)
Peter Finch

By published

A BULLET-PROOF CHIPPING ACTION I would like to recommend a different way to chip both from good lies, but also bad lies as well, where this particular technique comes into its own.

Normally on a greenside chip and run, you would have the ball further back in the stance, the weight a little forward, and just move the shoulders back and through trying to clip the ball first and then the turf to get it rolling out. There’s nothing wrong with this, but I think you find this alternative technique easier to repeat.

Watch all 7 videos in Peter's 'Keys to Consistency' series...

Weaken the grip The grip in your upper hand should run more up the middle of the palm rather than more in the fingers as normal. This weakens the left hand grip a little and neutralises it so the left hand can’t take over.

Set the left-hand grip more in the palm than the fingers to weaken it a little and neutralise it

Club more upright Set up with the club much more upright than normal so it feels like the toe is a bit more down on the ground rather than the heel. The shaft and left arm should almost form a continuous line.

Set the club more upright so it sits more toe-down at address

Put the ball slightly forward of centre, and use more of a putting stroke action, with the shoulders and arms rocking back and through. This prevents the heel from digging in and gets the club moving through the point of impact quite quickly.

Don’t let the club drift inside on the way back as this will compromise impact with the leading edge coming in to the ball. Keep the club a fraction outside the hands going back, then take it through as you would with a putting stroke. The ball should pop up and come out quite dead.

 

Peter Finch
Peter Finch

Delivering online free lessons to golfers across the globe with a combined social following of almost one million people, Peter is one of the most recognisable PGA professionals in the game. 


Teaching philosophy:

I believe that golfers need to stop looking at other players and wishing they had 'that swing' and focus on trying to develop their own unique and trusted action. This comes from lessons based around enhancing their ability and understanding that perfection does not exist in golf. 


Advice for practice:

Don’t just go to a driving range and beat balls thinking you will improve. If you simply use the amount of balls hit and time spent as a measure of practice, you won’t progress as quickly as you might like. True improvement comes from making your practice as realistic to the golf course as possible - uneven lies, different targets, different flights. You will almost never, ever get a flat lie in golf and yet where do most people in the UK pour their practice time? A flat range mat with the same repeated technique. 


Most common problem:

A lack of attention to the club face and aim. Golfers should dedicate a large amount of practice time to gripping the club correctly and aiming it in harmony with their body.


