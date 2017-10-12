Peter Finch: A Bullet-Proof Chipping Action

Peter Finch recommends a different chipping action from good lies and bad lies too, where this particular alternative technique comes into its own...

A BULLET-PROOF CHIPPING ACTION I would like to recommend a different way to chip both from good lies, but also bad lies as well, where this particular technique comes into its own.

Normally on a greenside chip and run, you would have the ball further back in the stance, the weight a little forward, and just move the shoulders back and through trying to clip the ball first and then the turf to get it rolling out. There’s nothing wrong with this, but I think you find this alternative technique easier to repeat.

Weaken the grip The grip in your upper hand should run more up the middle of the palm rather than more in the fingers as normal. This weakens the left hand grip a little and neutralises it so the left hand can’t take over.

Club more upright Set up with the club much more upright than normal so it feels like the toe is a bit more down on the ground rather than the heel. The shaft and left arm should almost form a continuous line.

Put the ball slightly forward of centre, and use more of a putting stroke action, with the shoulders and arms rocking back and through. This prevents the heel from digging in and gets the club moving through the point of impact quite quickly.

Don’t let the club drift inside on the way back as this will compromise impact with the leading edge coming in to the ball. Keep the club a fraction outside the hands going back, then take it through as you would with a putting stroke. The ball should pop up and come out quite dead.