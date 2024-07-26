When Are The Solheim Cup Teams Confirmed?
The Solheim Cup takes place on US soil in September, with qualification for both sides ongoing ahead of the biennial contest
The 2024 Solheim Cup is due to take place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia between Friday, September 13 and Sunday, September 15.
It will be the second time in two years that the clash between Team USA and Team Europe has occurred following the thrilling 14-14 all draw at Finca Cortesin in Spain - just a week before the equally compelling Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.
But the back-to-back contests in Europe were a one-off due to the Ryder Cup being shifted as a result of the Covid pandemic, and the Solheim Cup will return to even-numbered years for the first time since 2002 as the two competitions take it in turns to star.
Who Are Solheim Cup Captains 2024?
Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen will captain the sides once more. Europe's boss Pettersen is sticking with the same vice-captaincy group that served her so well in Spain. Dame Laura Davies, Caroline Martens, and Mel Reid will feature alongside Anna Nordqvist - although the Swede is in the conversation for earning a captain's pick as a result of her world-ranking position so could ultimately end up being replaced.
Meanwhile, Lewis has called on Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome for the second year in a row while Morgan Pressel and Angela Stanford will step up into a captaincy role, too.
What our team looks like 7 weeks out 👀 pic.twitter.com/omnhGKRjjQJuly 23, 2024
But what about their players? Team USA already knows three of its squad as Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and Ally Ewing have locked up places via the Americans' Solheim Cup points standings.
The next four highest point scorers - based on earnings from LPGA Tour events - will book their spot alongside the two highest players in the Rolex Rankings not already qualified. Team USA will be completed by three final captain's picks.
For Team Europe, the top two players in their Solheim Cup points list will automatically qualify along with the six highest golfers in the world rankings not already exempt. Pettersen will have the choice of four players to complete the squad.
When Does Solheim Cup Qualification End?
The final Solheim Cup qualifying event for both players who feature on the LPGA Tour or LET is the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews between August 22-25. Once all qualification spots are confirmed, the captains will make their picks the following week and both teams will be locked in ahead of the much-anticipated fixture.
Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Lauren Coughlin, and Andrea Lee currently occupy positions 4-7 on Team USA's Solheim Cup points list while Rose Zhang (ninth) and Angel Yin (32nd) are the next two highest American golfers in the Rolex Rankings.
How things stand after a busy few weeks 🇪🇺#TeamEurope | #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/Lfz7H5kiQRJuly 23, 2024
Lexi Thompson, who is currently 37th in the world and has enjoyed something of a resurgence in form since announcing plans to retire at the end of the season, could well be in line for one of the captain's picks - as could Jennifer Kupcho.
On the other side of the tee box, Charley Hull and Linn Grant occupy Team Europe's LET points places. Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Leona Maguire, Carlota Ciganda, Madelene Sagstrom, and Georgia Hall are set to join them via the world-ranking criteria.
Esther Henseleit (54th), Nordqvist (66th), Albane Valenzuela (70th), and Alexandra Forsterling (72nd) are the next four highest golfers in the Rolex Rankings as it stands and could therefore benefit from a captain's pick.
Solheim Cup Team USA As It Stands
- Nelly Korda (Solheim Cup points)*
- Lilia Vu (Solheim Cup points)*
- Ally Ewing (Solheim Cup points)*
- Allisen Corpuz (Solheim Cup points)
- Megan Khang (Solheim Cup points)
- Lauren Coughlin (Solheim Cup points)
- Andrea Lee (Solheim Cup points)
- Rose Zhang (World Rankings)
- Alison Lee (World Rankings)
- Captain's pick (TBD)
- Captain's pick (TBD)
- Captain's pick (TBD)
* Qualified already
Solheim Cup Team Europe As It Stands
- Charley Hull (Solheim Cup points)
- Linn Grant (Solheim Cup points)
- Celine Boutier (World Rankings)
- Maja Stark (World Rankings)
- Leona Maguire (World Rankings)
- Carlota Ciganda (World Rankings)
- Madelene Sagstrom (World Rankings)
- Georgia Hall (World Rankings)
- Captain's pick (TBD)
- Captain's pick (TBD)
- Captain's pick (TBD)
- Captain's pick (TBD)
