Meet All 24 Players Teeing It Up At The 2023 Solheim Cup This Month At Finca Cortesin

The teams are in and the talk will soon be over - so it's time to meet the players.

Here's how Team USA and Team Europe line-up for the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Both teams look super strong, with captains Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen recently announcing their wildcard picks to go with the automatic qualifiers.

Pettersen first went with Madelene Sagstrom, Gemma Dryburgh, Caroline Hedwall and Emily Pedersen to round out her Europeans, before Lewis completed her Team USA line-up with Andrea Lee, Angel Yin, Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight.

Europe have won the last two Solheim Cups at Scotland's Gleneagles in 2019 and away in Ohio at Inverness Club last time out.

Check out the team who will be vying for the famous trophy later this month in Spain...

Team USA

Danielle Kang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age : 30

: 30 LPGA wins: 6

6 Majors: 1

1 Solheim Cups: 3 (2017, 19, 21)

3 (2017, 19, 21) Solheim Cup record: 5-7-0 (5 points)

Danielle Kang, who qualified for the LPGA Tour on her first attempt, won the 2010 and 2011 US Women’s Amateur Championship and has six LPGA victories to her name, including the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

ALLY EWING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 30

30 LPGA wins: 3

3 Solheim Cups: 2 (2019, 21)

2 (2019, 21) Solheim Cup record: 2-5-1 (2.5 points)

Ally Ewing, who was called up to replace the injured Stacy Lewis last time out, was part of America’s winning team at the 2014 Curtis Cup in St Louis. She won her third LPGA title at the Kroger Queen City Championship in 2022.

ALLISEN CORPUZ

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

25 LPGA wins: 1

1 Majors: 1

1 Solheim Cups: Debut

Allisen Corpuz was congratulated by former US President, and fellow Hawaiian, Barack Obama after she won the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. She won all three of her games at the 2021 Curtis Cup.

MEGAN KHANG

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

25 LPGA wins: 1

1 Solheim Cups: 2 (2019, 21)

2 (2019, 21) Solheim Cup record: 1-3-2 (2 points)

Megan Khang qualified for the 2014 US Women’s Open when only 14 years old, and she was part of USA’s Junior Solheim Cup side three years later. She won her first LPGA title at this year’s CPKC Women’s Open.

NELLY KORDA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

25 LPGA wins: 8

8 Majors: 1

1 Solheim Cups: 2 (2019, 21)

2 (2019, 21) Solheim Cup record: 5-2-1 (5.5 points)

Olympic gold medallist, Nelly Korda, missed much of the early 2022 season with a blood clot in her arm, but managed to overcome the health scare to win again in Sotogrande on the Ladies European Tour.

CHEYENNE KNIGHT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 26

26 LPGA wins: 2

2 Solheim Cups: Debut

Cheyenne Knight, who turned professional in 2018 and is a three-time first-team All-American, registered her second victory on the LPGA Tour by winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in July 2023.

JENNIFER KUPCHO

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 26

26 LPGA wins: 3

3 Majors: 1

1 Solheim Cups: 1 (2021)

1 (2021) Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1 (2.5 points)

Jennifer Kupcho is a former world number one amateur and was part of the United States Curtis Cup team that beat Britain and Ireland by a record 17-3 margin in 2018. She won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and also has a Major title on her CV, the 2022 Chevron Championship.

ANDREA LEE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

25 LPGA wins: 1

1 Solheim Cups: Debut

Rookie Andrea Lee won for the first time on the LPGA Tour when she captured the 2022 Portland Classic. She finished her amateur career in 2019 as the world’s top-ranked player, having played in two Curtis Cups and two Junior Solheim Cups.

LEXI THOMPSON

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 28

28 LPGA wins: 11

11 Majors: 1

1 Solheim Cups: 5 (2013, 15, 17, 19, 21)

5 (2013, 15, 17, 19, 21) Solheim Cup record: 6-6-7 (9.5 points)

Record-setting Lexi Thompson qualified for the US Women’s Open when she was just 12 years old, and she turned professional three years later. At 16, she became the youngest-ever winner of an LPGA Tour title at the time, with her Major success coming at the Chevron Championship in 2014 when she will still just 19.

LILIA VU

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

25 LPGA wins: 3

3 Majors: 2

2 Solheim Cups: Debut

Lilia Vu, a former world number one amateur, was victorious at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, which, after her win at the Chevron Championship in April, completed a remarkable Major campaign.

ANGEL YIN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 24

24 Solheim Cups: 2 (2017, 19)

2 (2017, 19) Solheim Cup record: 3-2-1 (3.5 points)

Angel Yin almost claimed her first Major title at the 2023 Chevron Championship, but she denied in a playoff by her compatriot, Vu. Although yet to win on the LPGA Tour, she did leave her mark on the LET in 2019 when she won the Omega Dubai Classic when still just 20.

ROSE ZHANG

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 20

20 LPGA wins: 1

1 Solheim Cups: Debut

Rose Zhang became the first player to win on their first start as a professional on the LPGA Tour since Hinako Shibuno won the 2019 AIG Women’s Open. She was also the first player to win while making their professional debut since Beverly Hanson did so in 1951.

Team Europe

Celine Boutier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: France

France Age: 29

29 LPGA wins: 5

5 Majors: 1

1 Solheim Cups: 2 (2019, 21)

2 (2019, 21) Solheim Cup record: 5-1-1 (5.5 points)

Celine Boutier, a French daughter of Thai parents, graduated from Duke University in North Carolina at the same time that she was crowned number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. A multiple winner on both the LPGA Tour and LET, she made her Solheim Cup debut as a wildcard pick in 2019 and won all her four games.

Maja Stark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Sweden

Sweden Age: 23

23 LPGA wins: 1

1 Solheim Cups: Debut

Maja Stark was one of the breakout stars from 2022, earning LPGA status with a win in the co-sanctioned ISPS Handa World Invitational. The former Junior Solheim Cup player, who rose to sixth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, has another four LET titles to her name.

CHARLEY HULL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: England

England Age: 27

27 LPGA wins: 2

2 Solheim Cups: 5 (2013, 15, 17, 19, 21)

5 (2013, 15, 17, 19, 21) Solheim Cup record: 11-5-3 (12.5 points)

Charley Hull turned pro at just 16, and she’s been an ever-present name on the Solheim Cup team since 2013. The three-time LET winner has finished runner-up in three Major Championships, including at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

LEONA MAGUIRE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Ireland

Ireland Age: 28

28 LPGA wins: 2

2 Solheim Cups: 1 (2021)

1 (2021) Solheim Cup record: 4-0-1 (4.5 points)

As an amateur, Leona Maguire held the world number one ranking longer than anybody else – 135 weeks in total between May 2015 and February 2018 (that record was broken by Rose Zhang in April 2023). In 2022, she became the first Irish woman to win on the LPGA Tour.

GEORGIA HALL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: England

England Age: 27

27 LPGA wins: 2

2 Majors: 1

1 Solheim Cups: 3 (2017, 19, 21)

3 (2017, 19, 21) Solheim Cup record: 8-5-0 (8 points)

Georgia Hall was born the same day that Nick Faldo won the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, and that’s where her name comes from. In 2018, the former British Amateur champion won the Ricoh Women’s British Open in 2018, and in so doing became the first English Major winner since Karen Stupples won the same tournament in 2004.

LINN GRANT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Sweden

Sweden Age: 24

24 LPGA wins: 1

1 Solheim Cups: Debut

Linn Grant graduated from Arizona State University and turned professional in 2021. In 2022, she racked up four wins on the LET and three on the Sunshine Tour, before claiming her maiden LPGA Tour victory at the 2023 Dana Open.

CARLOTA CIGANDA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Spain

Spain Age: 33

33 LPGA wins: 2

2 Solheim Cups: 5 (2013, 15, 17, 19, 21)

5 (2013, 15, 17, 19, 21) Solheim Cup record: 7-8-4 (9 points)

After a stellar amateur career, Carlota Ciganda turned professional in 2011. The Spaniard has enjoyed regular success ever since, mostly on the LET but also on the LPGA Tour, where she won twice in the space of two months in 2016.

ANNA NORDQVIST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Sweden

Sweden Age: 36

36 LPGA wins: 9

9 Majors: 3

3 Solheim Cups: 7 (2009, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21)

7 (2009, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21) Solheim Cup record: 14-10-3 (15.5 points)

A prolific winner around the globe, Anna Nordqvist has accumulated 80 career top 10s on the LPGA Tour alone. She has two Olympic Games appearances to go with her long list of victories, and has won the Solheim Cup on four occasions.

MADELENE SAGSTROM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Sweden

Sweden Age: 30

30 LPGA wins: 1

1 Solheim Cups: 2 (2017, 21)

2 (2017, 21) Solheim Cup record: 2-4-0 (2 points)

After finishing joint runner-up at the 2021 Women’s British Open, Madelene Sagstrom went on to gain a crucial point for Europe at that year’s Solheim Cup, beating Ally Ewing in the singles. Her LPGA title came at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in 2020.

GEMMA DRYBURGH

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Scotland

Scotland Age: 30

30 LPGA wins: 1

1 Solheim Cups: Debut

Gemma Dryburgh, Scotland’s number one female golfer, has enjoyed a year to remember. After winning the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic and finishing in the top 10 of the Evian Championship, the former Curtis Cup player broke into the world’s top 50 for the first ever time.

EMILY KRISTINE PEDERSEN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Denmark

Denmark Age: 27

27 Solheim Cups: 2 (2017, 21)

2 (2017, 21) Solheim Cup record: 3-4-0 (3 points)

Emily Kristine Pedersen enjoyed an explosive start to her amateur career, winning the European Ladies Amateur Championship in 2013 and the British Ladies Amateur Golf Championship in 2014. In 2020, she amassed four victories in just three months on the LET.

CAROLINE HEDWALL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nationality: Sweden

Sweden Age: 36

36 Solheim Cups: 4 (2011, 13, 15, 19)

4 (2011, 13, 15, 19) Solheim Cup record: 8-6-1 (8.5 points)

The veteran of four Solheim Cup teams, Caroline Hedwall is a seven-time winner on the LET. The Swede, who won the European Amateur Championship in 2007 and 2009, set a record at the 2013 contest by becoming the first player to win five points.