Solheim Cup Team USA - As It Stands Ahead Of Finca Cortesin 2023

Team USA take on Suzann Pettersen’s Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain between 22 and 24 September for their chance to win the trophy for the first time since 2017 in Des Moines.

The US has lost two editions since then, most recently when Pat Hurst’s team was narrowly beaten by Catriona Matthew’s Team Europe in Ohio in 2021.

Could this be the year when momentum begins swinging back the way of the US? Here are the key facts on Team USA as the 2023 match draws near.

Team USA Captain

Stacy Lewis played in the Solheim Cup four times before being appointed captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the defeat under Hurst two years ago, the USA has turned to Stacy Lewis to turn its fortunes around.

Like Lewis’s Team Europe counterpart Suzann Pettersen, she has already been entrusted with the role for the 2024 edition, too, with continuity clearly being seen as a vital component in returning the best results for the US.

The 38-year-old has an impressive CV, including a playing career that has included two Major titles from 14 professional wins.

She played in four editions of the Solheim Cup between 2011 and 2017, too, and emerged on the winning team twice.

After being named the youngest ever US captain in 2022, Lewis said: “To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup Team is an incredible honour, and I’m beyond grateful to the committee for choosing me. I absolutely love the Solheim Cup, and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me.”

Vice Captains:

Natalie Gulbis

Morgan Pressel

Angela Stanford

Confirmed Team USA Players

Allisen Corpuz

Corpuz secured her place in the 2023 Solheim Cup after her maiden Major title in the US Women’s Open and runner-up finish in the Dana Open the following week.

Those tournaments ensured her debut in the biennial match became a mathematical certainty, automatically qualifying as one of seven in the US Solheim Cup points list.

US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz will make her maiden Solheim Cup appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the 25-year-old’s win at Pebble Beach being her only professional victory to date, there are plenty of signs there is a lot more to come for Corpuz, including a T6 in the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open.

Nelly Korda

Korda's third appearance in the Solheim Cup was never really in doubt, and confirmation came after she claimed the necessary points following her T64 at the US Women’s Open.

Korda is likely to be one of Lewis’s key players in the match given her experience in it and overall record of 5-2-1.

She has also enjoyed spells at the top of the world rankings in 2023, and won the Aramco Team Series London event in July.

Lilia Vu

If 2023 began well for Vu with a T3 in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and victory in the Honda LPGA Thailand later in February, it got even better as the year progressed.

She claimed her maiden Major title in The Chevron Championship, and despite missing the cut at the US Women’s Open, it was after that event her automatic qualification for her maiden Solheim Cup appearance was confirmed.

Lilia Vu will take some excellent form into the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin (Image credit: Getty Images)

As if to prove that she will likely be a force to be reckoned with at Finca Cortesin, Vu claimed her second Major win of the year in the AIG Women’s Open, easing home by six shots over Charley Hull, and moved to the top of the world rankings as a result.

Meghan Khang

Khang will make her third appearance in the Solheim Cup after her automatic qualification was confirmed after a run in the near two-year qualifying period that included 10 top-10 finishes and an additional four in the top-15.

That’s been enough to ensure she finishes in the top seven of the US Solheim Cup points team to take her place in Stacy Lewis’s team.

She’ll be hoping to improve on a patchy overall record of 1-3-2 in the match as Team USA strive to take the trophy back across the Atlantic.

Current Team USA Standings

US Points Standings

Players in bold would qualify automatically as things stand.

1. Lilia Vu (Q)

2. Nelly Korda (Q)

3. Allisen Corpuz (Q)

4. Megan Khang (Q)

5. Jennifer Kupcho

6. Danielle Kang

7. Lexi Thompson

8. Andrea Lee

9. Ally Ewing

10. Alison Lee



Women's World Golf Rankings

Players in current automatic qualifying spots based on world ranking.

1. Rose Zhang - World No.31

2. Angel Yin - World No.32

When Does Qualifying End?

The qualifying period for Team USA for the 2023 Solheim Cup began with the 2021 Portland Classic. It will and after the 2023 CP Women’s Open on 27 August, less than a month before the match begins.

When Are The Wildcards Announced?

Stacy Lewis will reveal her three captain’s picks after the end of the qualifying period.