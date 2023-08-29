17 Things You Didn't Know About Cheyenne Knight

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cheyenne Knight will make her Solheim Cup debut in 2023 as one of captain Stacy Lewis' three picks. Here are 17 things you may not have known about the 26-year-old American.

1. Cheyenne Knight was born in Texas on January 22, 1997 and grew up in The Woodlands.

2. She first tried golf age five as her father Gene plays and later fell in "love" with it around age nine playing with him at The Woodlands Country Club.

3. Knight grew up riding horses and made the tough decision to leave them behind and pursue golf seriously at age 12.

4. She and her dad have a Christmas Day tradition in which they open presents and then head to the golf course for a three-club match.

5. Tragedy struck in July 2008, when one of her three older brothers, Brandon Burgett, died in a car accident at just 20 years old. Brandon and his girlfriend were heading home after a concert around midnight when his truck was struck by a drunk driver, who was driving on the wrong side of the road. The accident took the lives of both drivers. Brandon died instantly from his injuries.

6.Knight, who was 12 at the time, said Brandon’s death not only strengthened her faith, but says: “When I’m on the golf course, I always feel Brandon’s presence."

7. She played golf all four years in high school and was a two-time Texas state golf individual title winner (2014, 2015).

8. Cheyenne grew up idolizing Lorena Ochoa and Tiger Woods,

9. Before Cheyenne’s sophomore year of high school, the Knights moved north to Aledo, Texas, near Fort Worth, and joined Shady Oaks Country Club, a club with rich history and strong ties to Ben Hogan.

Cheyenne Knight at the Dana Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. She went on to play college golf at Alabama, where she broke records and targeted a professional career. Knight was named WGCA 2016 Freshman of the Year and WGCA First Team All-American in 2016, 2017 and 2018 before turning pro that year.

11. After finishing the 2018 college golf season, she recorded four top-10 finishes on the Epson Tour including a season-best T6 result at the Epson Tour Championship.

12. In her rookie season on the LPGA in 2019 she played in 22 events made 13 cuts, banked $295,493 and became a first-time winner at the Volunteers of America Classic.

13. She bought an iPad and TrackMan after winning $195,000 for her first-place check from her maiden win on tour.

Cheyenne Knight at Walton Heath in 2023 for the AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

14. Knight has been working with SuperSpeed Golf, a three-piece set of weighted clubs , to improve her ball speed which she says increased by nearly 10 miles per hour – from 128 to 136-137 – within two months of adopting her training regimen.

15. She attended Jimmy Kimmel Live! being filmed where she saw Alicia Keys and Kerry Washington, who stars in Scandal which Knight has watched. Among other shows she has enjoyed are: Peaky Blinders, Tiger King and Ozark.

16. Knight enjoys sightseeing, visiting local coffee shops and cafes, drawing and journaling, shopping and getting manicures.

17. The pro admits to being a foodie and loves to cook and share photos of her meals.