20 Things You Didn't Know About Gemma Dryburgh

Gemma Dryburgh in action at the 2023 AIG Women's Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
1. Gemma Dryburgh was born on June 11, 1993 in Aberdeen. 

2. She was introduced to the game by her dad and started playing golf at the age of four.

3. She’s a big soccer fan and supports Scottish team Aberdeen, as well as English giants Manchester United.

4. Other interests, apart from soccer and golf, include hiking and tennis.

5. Scotland tennis star, Andy Murray, and English athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill are her two sporting heroes.

6. She played on the 2014 Curtis Cup team alongside Georgia Hall and Bronte Law.

7. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, by Whitney Houston, would be her karaoke song.

Gemma Dryburgh Japan

Gemma Dryburgh celebrates winning the TOTO Japan Classic 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. She also plays the guitar.

9. She attended the IMG Academy in Florida where she wanted to do soccer and golf, but ended up deciding on the latter.

10. She played college golf for Tulane University in Louisiana.

11. She turned professional on 24th June, 2015, and qualified for the LPGA Tour two years later.

12. The Scot was the LPGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2018.

13. Dryburgh has one LPGA Tour title to her name, the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic.

14. After finishing eighth at the 2023 Evian Championship, she entered the top 50 in the world for the very first time.

15. Dryburgh plays on both the LPGA Tour and LET.

16. Her dream fourball would include three golfing legends: Annika Sorenstam, Seve Ballesteros and Arnold Palmer.

17. Her caddie is Paul Heselden.

18. Other members of her team include swing coach, Lawrence Farmer, putting coach, Nick Soto, and performance coach, Jayne Storey.

19. Her home club is Beaconsfield in England.

20. She's currently the number one ranked Scottish female professional golfer.

