20 Things You Didn't Know About Gemma Dryburgh
Meet Scottish star and LPGA Tour winner Gemma Dryburgh
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
1. Gemma Dryburgh was born on June 11, 1993 in Aberdeen.
2. She was introduced to the game by her dad and started playing golf at the age of four.
3. She’s a big soccer fan and supports Scottish team Aberdeen, as well as English giants Manchester United.
4. Other interests, apart from soccer and golf, include hiking and tennis.
5. Scotland tennis star, Andy Murray, and English athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill are her two sporting heroes.
6. She played on the 2014 Curtis Cup team alongside Georgia Hall and Bronte Law.
7. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, by Whitney Houston, would be her karaoke song.
8. She also plays the guitar.
9. She attended the IMG Academy in Florida where she wanted to do soccer and golf, but ended up deciding on the latter.
10. She played college golf for Tulane University in Louisiana.
11. She turned professional on 24th June, 2015, and qualified for the LPGA Tour two years later.
A post shared by Gemma Dryburgh (@gemmadryburgh)
A photo posted by on
12. The Scot was the LPGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2018.
13. Dryburgh has one LPGA Tour title to her name, the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic.
14. After finishing eighth at the 2023 Evian Championship, she entered the top 50 in the world for the very first time.
15. Dryburgh plays on both the LPGA Tour and LET.
16. Her dream fourball would include three golfing legends: Annika Sorenstam, Seve Ballesteros and Arnold Palmer.
17. Her caddie is Paul Heselden.
18. Other members of her team include swing coach, Lawrence Farmer, putting coach, Nick Soto, and performance coach, Jayne Storey.
19. Her home club is Beaconsfield in England.
20. She's currently the number one ranked Scottish female professional golfer.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Callaway Paradym Super Hybrid Review
Scott Kramer puts this powerful new hybrid offering from Callaway through its paces, but how will it fare?
By Scott Kramer Published
-
How To Watch BMW Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times
How to follow the action on a BMW Championship live stream as the players compete for a spot in the Tour Championship at East Lake
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Bryson DeChambeau?
What was Bryson DeChambeau's signing fee to join LIV Golf and how much has he made in winnings?
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Cameron Smith?
What was Cam Smith’s signing fee to join LIV Golf and how much has he made in winnings?
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who is Jodi Ewart Shadoff's Caddie?
The English golfer won her first LPGA Tour title last year with current caddie, John Pavelko, on the bag
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Future Ryder Cup Captains - We Predict The Next Five For Team USA And Europe
Woods in Ireland? Harrington back for revenge? We predict who the next five European and USA Ryder Cup captains will be...
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Is Lucas Glover's Caddie?
The 2009 US Open champion now has veteran caddie, Tom Lamb on the bag
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who is Megan Khang's Caddie?
American pro Khang made 20 cuts out of 24 in 2022 and her bagman is no stranger to the headlines himself
By James Nursey Published
-
Who Is Jennifer Kupcho’s Caddie?
Jennifer Kupcho started 2023 with a new caddie, despite enjoying great success in the previous season
By Michael Weston Published
-
7 Perks Of Winning The AIG Women’s Open
It's not just the elegant trophy that the winner will walk away with...
By Michael Weston Published