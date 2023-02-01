How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Joaquin Niemann?

Joaquin Niemann of Chile was a significant signing for LIV Golf in the second half of 2022. The 23-year-old was the highest ranked player in the world under the age of 25 at the time of his move to the breakaway Saudi-funded circuit. According to The Telegraph, Niemann received a signing on fee of around the $100 million mark.

Securing Niemann was a significant coup for LIV Golf who had been accused of being unable to attract golfers in the early stages of their careers to that point. Niemann was, and is, recognised as one of the most promising talents in the men’s game and has been widely tipped as a future Major champion.

Niemann, a former Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) winner, joined fellow Latin Americans like Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz on the LIV circuit.

The young Chilean’s reported sign on fee was comparable to those commanded by other significant LIV signings. Reports from various sources suggested that Dustin Johnson received a sign-on fee north of $100 million, while Brooks Koepka received an estimated $100 million, and Phil Mickelson reportedly signed a deal worth $200 million.

In an interview with Fox News, LIV Golf Chief Executive Greg Norman suggested Tiger Woods was offered about $700 to $800 million to join the breakaway circuit. An offer he turned down.

According to a report by Forbes, the investment by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund boosted the earnings of the 10 highest-paid LIV golfers by an estimated $370 million.

How Much Did Joaquin Niemann Win on The 2022 LIV Circuit?

He only played four individual events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Through the course of the 2022 LIV season, Joaquin Niemann earned $4,524,286 in prize money on the LIV circuit. $2,405,000 of that came through individual prize money and $2,125,000 came through his team – Torque GC.

Niemann joined the LIV Circuit midway through 2022 and only played four individual events. But three top-five finishes saw him finish the year in seventh place on the individual standings.

The total prize fund in terms of purses and bonuses on the 2022 LIV Golf season was $255 million in 2022 and that is rising to $405 million in 2023 with the schedule expanded to 14 events.

Joaquin Niemann turned professional in 2018 after winning the LAAC and playing in that year’s Masters Tournament. He has won twice on the PGA Tour and played in the 2019 Presidents Cup. He has earned more than $14.5 million on the PGA Tour in just four years on the circuit.

The 2023 LIV season will see 14 regular LIV Golf events taking place. Each tournament will feature 48 players in 12 teams of four who will tee it up to play 54-holes in both individual and team competition.

The prize fund for each regular season event will be $25 million with $20 million to be shared between the individuals - $4 million for 1st place down to $120K for the 48th placed finisher (there’s no cut). $5 million will go to the team competition with prizes of $3million, $1.5 million and $500K going to the first three teams.