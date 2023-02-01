How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Brooks Koepka?

Four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka was one of the most high-profile golfers to sign with Saudi-funded breakaway golf circuit LIV Golf in 2022. Reports suggest that he received a sign-on fee of around $100 million.

In comparison to other LIV signings, reports from various sources suggested that Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau both received sign-on fees north of $100 million, with Phil Mickelson reportedly signing a deal worth $200 million.

In an interview with Fox News, LIV Golf Chief Executive Greg Norman suggested Tiger Woods was offered about $700 to $800 million to join the breakaway circuit. An offer he turned down.

According to a report by Forbes, the investment by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund boosted the earnings of the 10 highest-paid LIV golfers by an estimated $370 million.

Forbes suggest that Brooks Koepka was the fourth best paid golfer of 2022, with on-course earnings of $53 million. The majority of that came through LIV Golf with a high percentage coming in the shape of a sign-on fee. Forbes estimate that he was given a $100 million guarantee by LIV.

How Much Did Brooks Koepka Make From LIV Golf in prize money in 2022?

Through the course of the 2022 LIV season, Brooks Koepka earned $8,276,100 in prize money on the LIV circuit. $5,651,100 of that came through individual prize money and $2.625 million came through his team – Smash GC.

Koepka didn’t perform particularly well through most of the 2022 LIV Golf Series – His best finish in a regular event was a tie for 9th going into the last individual tournament in Jeddah. But he won that event after a playoff against his Smash GC teammate Peter Uihlein. That meant Koepka ended the season in eighth place on the Individual points list.

By way of context, Brook’s Koepka’s career earnings on the PGA Tour are $37,987,257. He is 27th on the all-time list.

The total prize fund in terms of purses and bonuses on the 2022 LIV Golf season was $255 million in 2022 and that is rising to $405 million in 2023 with the schedule expanded to 14 events.

Brooks Koepka turned professional in 2012. He started his career in Europe and won the Turkish Airlines Open of 2014. He won the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour in 2015 and made his Major breakthrough in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills. He won four Majors in the space of three years – defending his US Open title in 2018 and winning the PGA Championship in the same year and defending in 2019.

Koepka spent 47 weeks as World Number 1.

The 2023 LIV season will see 14 regular LIV Golf events taking place. Each tournament will feature 48 players in 12 teams of four who will tee it up to play 54-holes in both individual and team competition.

The prize fund for each regular season event will be $25 million with $20 million to be shared between the individuals - $4 million for 1st place down to $120K for the 48th placed finisher (there’s no cut). $5 million will go to the team competition with prizes of $3million, $1.5 million and $500K going to the first three teams.