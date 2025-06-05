'Being On LIV, I Feel Like It's Helping Me A Lot To Better Perform In Majors' - Joaquin Niemann Responds To Criticis Ahead Of US Open
Joaquin Niemann insists the LIV Golf schedule is helping his Major preparations as he goes into the US Open after his first ever top 10 at last month's PGA Championship
Although some have questioned whether playing on LIV Golf would leave players undercooked at the Majors, Joaquin Niemann insists the lighter schedule is helping him improve his form in golf's four biggest events.
An elite ball striker, Niemann has underperformed in the Majors given his obvious talent, but earned his first ever top 10 at last month's PGA Championship in what was his 24th Major appearance.
With three LIV Golf wins under his belt this year alone, Niemann is obviously in tremendous form, and he insists he's starting to figure things out in the Majors now too.
Much has been made about if a lighter schedule on LIV could result in players not being battle hardened enough for the Majors - but ahead of the US Open at Oakmont, Niemann says it's very much working for him.
"For me, being on LIV, I feel like it's helping me a lot to better perform in Majors," said Niemann. "I feel more fresh.
"Obviously there's a few weeks that we travel a little farther away, but I've been pretty smart and conscious of my recovery, how I'm trying to prepare and feel more fresh for a Major week."
Niemann points to this week's LIV Golf Virginia event as a prime example, with Robert Trent Jones Golf Club being set up similar to Oakmont and being pretty close to next week's US Open venue offering a perfect tune up.
"I mean, looking at this week, it's pretty cool how we set it up," Niemann added.
"The schedule how it is, it feels like the guys on the PGA Tour probably play - like you see Scottie, he played the PGA, the week before the PGA, two weeks after that. Obviously he's playing unbelievable. But he's played a lot of golf.
"I feel like I had two weeks off, I'm playing an hour away from next week, which is pretty nice."
Niemann hasn't been to Oakmont yet, but knows "it's going to be a really tough week" at the US Open.
Getting his first Major top 10 at Quail Hollow despite not playing his best gives him plenty of confidence though, and having broken through that barrier the Chilean feels he may have finally found the right formula for the big ones.
"I think I have learned most of the courses that we play on Majors are hard," said Niemann. "There's not many birdies going on. There's not many crazy low scores.
"Yeah, my game is kind of in a way pretty aggressive, and whenever I'm out of position I want to make the best out of it, and I will take risks and try to take advantage of a tough situation and play my odds.
"But I learned to you've got to keep those high numbers away and be probably a little bit more conservative. At the end of the day in Majors, you don't win it on the first day or the second day.
"I feel like all I have to do is keep my patience up there in Majors because you don't win with low scores, and knowing that it's kind of hard, but you've just got to play the game.
"I know I've just got to put myself in a position where I have a chance on the back nine, and I know I can do the best out of that."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
