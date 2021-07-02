How much is the big American worth? We take a look here.

What Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Net Worth?

A Major-winner and eight-time career winner on the PGA Tour, Bryson DeChambeau reportedly has a net worth of around $10 million.

He currently sits 63rd on the PGA Tour career money list with just over $24m. He ranks just ahead of Mark Calcavecchia and obviously he is only going to go up from there!

Bryson also makes money from appearance fees but we are yet to confirm exactly how much.

For example he has played in the Saudi International event twice and because he ranks so highly in the world we would guess his fee would have been around the $2m mark. We say this because Tiger Woods was offered $3m and Rory McIlroy $2.5m.

Related: 22 Things You Didn’t Know About Bryson DeChambeau

Given his high-profile in the game, DeChambeau has a rather long list of sponsors and companies he is affiliated with.

Let’s start with the clubs first. DeChambeau uses nearly a full set of Cobra golf clubs at the moment and has done for some time. He signed the multi-year deal back in 2016 and another part of it was to wear Puma apparel.

His only non-Cobra clubs are his wedges and putter which are made by Artisan Golf, and Sik Golf respectively. We believe he only has a partnership with the latter.

He is also a partner of LA Golf, a company that makes golf shafts. He uses them in all of his golf clubs and he also partners with JumboMax Golf Grips as he uses massive grips.

Alongside Tiger Woods, Bryson then uses a Bridgestone golf ball.

Related: Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?

Just some of the other sponsors DeChambeau has are Rolex, NetJets, Bose, Bentley and he became the face of DraftKings golf products in 2020.

Of course, given his growth in size over the past couple of years, Bryson has been very quick in interviews to thank health company Performance Inspired Nutrition .

Two more recent sponsors are Rocket Mortgage and OneStream Software, both of which became part of team Bryson in 2021.

The final four we believe are HD Golf, Veritext, Flightscope and LocaliQ.

Most of the financial details of these partnerships and sponsorships have not been made public but given his profile, we can assume quite a lot of money may be involved.