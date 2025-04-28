Joaquin Niemann Earns US Open Spot After Latest LIV Golf Win
The LIV Golf Mexico City champion has booked his spot for Oakmont via LIV's recently announced US Open exemption
Joaquin Niemann edged out the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith at Chapultepec Golf Club to win his third LIV Golf title of the season and secure his spot in the 2025 US Open.
The Chilean, who has now matched Brooks Koepka on five total LIV Golf wins, now cannot be caught in standings by a player not already exempt for the US Open by May 19 - when the LIV Golf US Open exemption is earned - to book his spot at Oakmont.
It will be Niemann's first US Open since 2023 after missing last year's edition at Pinehurst No.2, and it means he will have played in each of the first three men's Major Championships this year after receiving an invite into the PGA Championship.
The R&A is also offering a spot into The Open to the highest-placed LIV Golfer in the top 5 of the standings following LIV Golf Dallas on June 29.
If Niemann can remain on top of the table, or at least the inside the top 5 as the highest-placed non-exempt player, following Korea, Washington and then Dallas he will play in all four men's Majors for the first time since 2023.
He is currently over 30 points clear of Jon Rahm in second, with Rahm already exempt for The Open. Sergio Garcia in third is his closest challenger for The Open spot, with the Spaniard currently 46 points behind.
A LIV Golf win offers up 40 points, second gives 30 and third-place gets 24.
"Yeah, it's nice. I feel like I wanted to be there, so yeah, it's great to keep doing what I'm doing, hitting the ball great, making putts, and yeah, hopefully keep it rolling," Niemann said after winning in Mexico City.
"My team was asking me to sign up for the [US Open] qualifier and the sectional, and I wasn't really into that, so more than anything I'm grateful that I'm not playing 36 holes on a Monday after a tournament. Yeah, I'm pretty happy."
The 26-year-old is undoubtedly one of the men's game's top players but he has a surprisingly underwhelming record in the Majors - which is certainly starting to become a talking point each time he tees it up in one of the big four.
In 23 Major appearances he is yet to record a top-10, with his best result of T16 coming at the 2023 Masters. He has made the cut in his last four Major appearances, however, and recently recorded a T29 finish at Augusta National.
