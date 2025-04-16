Building The Ultimate Callaway Golf Bag: Our Favourite Clubs From The Brand’s History
We select the best and most legendary gear that Callaway has ever produced, from driver right through to putter...
Founded in 1982, Callaway has been at the forefront of golf equipment technology for over 40 years. The brand has been responsible for some of the best golf clubs and most groundbreaking golf kit that has been released and produced in recent decades.
A favourite of golfers from tour level down to complete beginner, Callaway has helped countless players get more out of their games. Here we take a look at the very best and most famous clubs that the American company has ever produced, from driver to putter...
Driver - Big Bertha (Original)
It has to be the Big Bertha. It was more than a driver, it sparked a golfing revolution. When it was introduced in 1991, the golf world had never seen anything like it. The Big Bertha may look pretty tiny by today’s standards, but at the time, it was massive. Who would have thought you could have a driver with a head bigger than standard?
Well, Callaway did and it helped countless players to finally get the ball off the tee. Things progressed from there and the 190cc Big Bertha evolved, and other manufacturers followed suit, leading to the 460cc drivers of today.
Honourable mention – FT-9
Fairway woods - Mavrik line
The Mavrik fairways were, and are, just so easy to hit. They are long and produce a high launch but a flatter trajectory. They’re forgiving yet workable, they look sleek and the styling is understated. They just perform so well.
The face is super-fast and the distance the Mavrik generates is hugely impressive. There have been countless great Callaway fairways over the last few decades and we think Mavrik is the best of them.
Honourable mention – Epic Flash
Irons - Apex Pro
First released in 2014, the Apex Pro has been a staple of the Callaway irons range for 10 years. They are renowned for delivering a superb blend of workability, power and forgiveness. Golf Monthly expert Joe Ferguson says of the 2024 Apex Pro that it boasts a sleek and elegant design, combining classic aesthetics with modern sophistication.
For the first time ever in an Apex iron, a hollow body construction pairs a forged face with a forged 1025 carbon steel body The 2024 Apex Pro iron features a progressive face design in an attempt to provide higher ball speed in the long-irons and more precision through the short irons.
The 3-,4- and 5-iron have Callaway's Forged 455 face cup to bolster ball speed and forgiveness, whereas 6-iron through to wedge feature a forged 1025 face plate which gives a slightly softer feel. An impressive mix. We have to put them in the bag.
Honourable mention – Callaway X series (multiple generations)
Wedges - Opus
Callaway wedges have been produced since the mid-1990s, when the brand hired legendary wedge designer Roger Cleveland. The forged wedge of 2002 was a classic and then innovations like the Mack Daddy, the Jaws and the Full Toe have kept the brand at the very forefront of wedge technology.
There are so many to choose from but we’ve gone for what we believe is their best current offering, the Opus. It has a classic, premium look, which comes from Tour player feedback, it has the new Spin Gen Face Technology and diagonal grooves creating exceptional spin and control and the feel is just so good.
Honourable mention – Jaws Full Toe PM Grind
Putter - 2-ball
It has to be the Odyssey 2-Ball. It was a groundbreaking design that changed perceptions of what a putter should look and perform like. Paul Lawrie put one in his bag as soon as he tested it in 2001 and promptly won the Dunhill Links Championship.
The first 2-ball was released to the public in January of the following year and was a huge hit. It remains one of the most iconic putter designs of all time and it's a staple in the Odyssey putters range.
There have been multiple versions of the 2-ball over the years and many have received 5 star ratings. But, to be true to the concept, we’ll put the original in the bag.
Honourable mention – Odyssey #7 (multiple generations and versions)
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
