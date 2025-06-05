The 10 Best Golf Clubs I've Ever Tested

I have been fortunate enough to test golf clubs for Golf Monthly for two years now, heading up the driver and irons testing, while also receiving the occasional curveball of a putter or wedge here and there.

I’ve seen some good products, some not-so-good, but also some absolutely brilliant golf clubs, and it is those brilliant ones that I want to highlight in this article. So, without further ado, here are the ten best golf clubs I have tested in my time at Golf Monthly…

10. Cobra Limit3d Irons

I'm picking the Cobra LIMIT3D iron as one of my ten favorite club reviews because I believe it genuinely represented a pivotal moment in golf club manufacturing. The integration of 3D printing isn't just a gimmick in my opinion; it's a tangible leap forward in design and performance, so reviewing a club that so boldly pushes technological boundaries, delivering impressive forgiveness and distance while maintaining a surprisingly appealing aesthetic, was truly exciting for me.

It is a potential glimpse into the future of iron design (and other clubs), making it a standout and memorable experience. The feel and performance characteristics of this iron were nothing short of outstanding, packing game improvement like performance into a neat, almost blade-like package.

9. Ben Hogan Fort Worth MB Irons

The Ben Hogan Fort Worth MB irons come in at number nine on my favorites list because they staunchly represent the purest form of iron play, and pull it off beautifully with a modern twist and a nod to tradition.

The moment you strike a ball cleanly with these forged beauties, the buttery soft feel is unparalleled – a sensation that truly connects you to the shot. In an era of increasing forgiveness, the Fort Worth MBs are a refreshing reminder of what a true player's iron can offer: ultimate feedback.

Their classic, clean blade aesthetic is simply timeless, offering everything the discerning eye could possibly want, in my opinion. While demanding, the reward for a pure strike is immense, fostering a deeper appreciation for the craft of ball-striking. This iron isn't about masking flaws; it's about championing precision, making it a truly memorable review experience.

Those who have read a lot of my reviews will know I have become increasingly impressed with the value that direct-to-consumer brands such as Ben Hogan Golf are bringing to the table.

8. Eleven Golf Hybrid Iron Set

The Eleven Golf Hybrid Iron Set stands out as one of my favorite clubs I've tested for Golf Monthly because it brilliantly addresses a crucial need in the game.

For golfers with slower swing speeds, including many women, seniors, and beginners, finding irons that offer consistent ease of launch and distance can be a real struggle. This set, however, makes things incredibly easy. And, for those prone to the odd ‘hosel rocket’, the basically shank-proof design will be a godsend.

I was seriously impressed by the effortless launch and impressive distance they delivered, along with the remarkable forgiveness and lively impact sensation. It's a truly innovative concept executed beautifully, providing a genuine solution that helps a significant portion of the golfing population enjoy the game more. I liked these so much that I even bought my Mum a set!

7. Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond driver

The Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond driver unequivocally earns its place on this list because, simply put, it's one of the best ‘better player’ drivers I have ever tried.

What truly resonated with me was its beautifully proportioned, compact head shape at address and 'no-fuss' approach to the crown design. This aesthetic appeal is matched by its raw, uncompromising performance.

The low spin characteristics facilitated a strong penetrating ball flight while also allowing me to really work the ball, shaping shots with a precision that few other drivers have offered in my testing. Furthermore, the ball speeds I consistently achieved were exceptional, translating into impressive distance along with the aforementioned control and workability.

Its predecessor, the Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, was a real success at retail and on tour, so that can be a tough act to follow, however, I actually thought this was even better. So much so that it is still in my bag to this day.

6. Takomo 301 CB Irons

The Takomo 301 CB irons have firmly cemented their place as one of my all-time favorite clubs tested for Golf Monthly, and for compelling reasons. What truly sets them apart is their remarkable ability to blend minimalist, clean looks, a buttery-soft feel, outstanding performance, comparable to any of the best irons in the game, with a price point that is hard to believe, thanks to the direct-to-consumer business model.

At address, they exude the sleek, aspirational look of a tour-level iron, and the performance absolutely does not disappoint. The consistent ball speeds and reliable launch, even on slight mishits, are outstanding, and when you add to this their incredible value, you have an iron that doesn't just perform exceptionally, but also makes elite-level feel and performance accessible.

It's a truly impressive package.

5. Tour Edge Exotics C725 driver

The driver I highlighted in my Golf Monthly review as the "best value driver of 2025" - the Tour Edge Exotics C725 - has unequivocally landed among my all-time favorite clubs tested. In a landscape where innovation often comes with a hefty price tag, this driver genuinely shattered expectations by delivering truly exceptional performance at a very accessible cost.

Amongst other things, what impressed me about the C725 was its consistent ability to produce high ball speeds and remarkable forgiveness across the face, genuinely rivalling models that cost double the price. But it wasn't merely "good for the price"; it was simply good, period.

Reviewing a club that so effectively democratizes top-tier performance is very refreshing, proving that distance and accuracy don't have to break the bank. It's a standout example of smart engineering and a genuinely impactful product for every golfer.

4. Ping Blueprint T irons

The Ping Blueprint T irons have secured their place as one of my all-time favorite clubs tested for Golf Monthly because they represent the pinnacle of pure iron design. From the moment you address the ball, their incredibly compact, classic blade profile, although intimidating, looks astonishing.

Don’t get me wrong, they won’t suit everyone (or even many, to be honest!), but if you simply take them for what they are, they are outstanding-looking golf clubs.

What truly sets them apart, however, is the sublime feel at impact; it's a sensation of absolute purity and feedback that even some of the best irons in the game cannot match. These irons aren't about forgiveness; they're about precision, allowing for unparalleled workability and shot shaping.

Reviewing a club that demands such a high level of ball-striking but rewards it with such a joyful feel and pinpoint accuracy is incredibly satisfying. The Ping Blueprint T is a real craftsman's tool, making every well-struck shot a memorable experience and cementing its status as a standout.

3. TaylorMade P7CB irons

The TaylorMade P7CB irons not only make this list, they make my personal golf bag! A near-perfect balance of aesthetics and performance is what truly impressed me here. This iron is everything a compact, low handicap iron should be, delivering the coveted feel and precise control typically associated with the best blade irons, yet with a surprising and welcome layer of forgiveness.

At address, they boast a beautifully compact and clean aesthetic, appealing to the discerning eye; however, the real magic happens at impact: a soft yet solid feel combined with consistent ball speeds, even on slight mishits. This blend of workability, elegant looks, and unexpected playability for a cavity back in this category made them a joy to review, and they will take some shifting from their position in my golf bag!

2. Bose Iron Factory 0-iron

The bladed 0-iron has surprisingly cemented its place as one of my all-time favorite clubs and very nearly topped this list! Now, this certainly isn't a pick based on practicality or widespread appeal; it's a choice rooted in the sheer audacity, imagination, and pure fun it delivered for me.

This club is an uncompromising beast, demanding nothing short of a perfect strike. Every swing was a test, a battle against the inherent and unique difficulty of using a 3 wood length, 12-degree, bladed iron not much bigger than a ball. Yet, when you did manage to find the sweet spot – a rare and fleeting moment – the sensation was quite frankly unbelievable.

The pure, unadulterated compression of the ball, the piercing trajectory, and the immense distance on offer from such a demanding club were unlike anything else. It wasn't just a golf shot; it was a triumph of ball-striking!

Reviewing this 0-iron pushed my own skills and appreciation for the craft of the golf swing to their absolute limit. It's a club that strips away all forgiveness, forcing you to confront the essence of impact. While it's certainly not for the faint of heart or the average golfer, the sheer challenge and the unparalleled reward of those perfectly executed shots made it an unforgettable test experience. It stands out as a truly unique encounter in my club testing career, making it a definitive favorite for its character and the purity it demanded.

1. Ping G430 Max 10K driver

The Ping G430 Max 10K driver has unequivocally claimed the top spot as my absolute favorite club I have ever tested for Golf Monthly. Undoubtedly sitting amongst the best drivers of all time for me, this isn't just a great driver; it's a paradigm (sorry, Callaway!) shift in forgiveness, making golf genuinely easier and more enjoyable.

What sets the G430 Max 10K apart is its unprecedented stability and forgiveness while still keeping spin rates at a manageable level, even for a quicker swinger like myself. Even on significant mishits, the ball speed loss during testing was minimal, and perhaps more crucially, the dispersion is incredibly tight.

It felt like every drive, regardless of contact point, stayed remarkably close to my intended target line, and this was something I hadn’t seen to this point in my golf career.

While its large footprint might not appeal to everyone aesthetically (I happened to love it), the performance it delivers utterly outweighs any visual preference you may have. It's a true game-changer, providing a level of forgiveness that genuinely impacts scores and overall enjoyment. Probably the overarching reason I settled on the Ping G430 Max 10k as my favorite is that Ping achieved something that I didn’t even know was possible with this driver, and frankly, it blew my socks off!