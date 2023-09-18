6 Unique Equipment Setups You’ll See At The Solheim Cup
Keep your eye out for these pieces of gear during Solheim Cup week at Finca Cortesin in Spain
Golf equipment junkies will be able to spot a few unique pieces of gear and some slightly different setups at Finca Cortesin this week, as the 2023 Solheim Cup gets underway.
We've already seen TaylorMade release Special Edition Stealth 2 Teams drivers ahead of the contest, but also keep you eye out for the following…
Maja Stark – Ping Proto Fairway Wood
Swedish star Maja Stark, winner of the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational, plays Ping equipment.
When it comes to her 3-wood, she plays with a 15° Prototype at 15.4°, dot. The six-time LET winner uses the club to bridge the gap between her 9° driver and 19° hybrid.
Leona Maguire – Ping G425 hybrids
Team Europe's Leona Maguire, who went unbeaten at the 2021 Solheim Cup, has a slightly unusual line-up of clubs.
The Irishwoman is a Ping player, and opts to carry a couple of Ping G425 hybrids (26° and 30°). Then, with her irons - the Ping i210 irons - she carries just four (7-PW).
Angel Yin – Burke AI-77 Putter
Team USA's Angel Yin uses a very distinctive putter, the Burke AI-77. It’s not a flatstick that you’ll find on the market just yet, but that could well change if the 24-year-old putts her team to victory in Spain.
It is believed Yin has had a prototype made just for her, and it appears to be a wider blade design. As for the additional design touches and finish, it’s certainly eye-catching.
Lilia Vu – No Fairway Woods
If you’re interested to know what fairway woods two-time Major champion Lilia Vu uses, it’s quite possible that you won’t officially see her hitting one in Spain.
The AIG Women’s Open champion has a 9° TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver, then 15° and 17° Callaway Apex Utility woods. It’s an unusual set-up, perhaps, but no one can say it’s not effective.
Lexi Thompson – Cobra King S2 Forged irons
Lexi Thompson, an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has a number of different brand clubs in her bag, including the old Cobra King S2 Forged irons (4-PW). Having been a part of Thompson's line-up for many years, these clubs are clearly favorites.
Thompson’s S2 Forged irons are the only old models in her bag. The American carries a 12.5° Cobra King LTD fairway wood, which she’ll sometimes swap for an 18.5° model. This an area of the bag that can be hard to get spot on and clearly Thompson feels comfortable with what’s worked for a long time. Well, if it 'ain't broke...
Rose Zhang – Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball
Rose Zhang, one of the game’s rising stars, uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X Star golf ball - a tour-only version.
The 20-year-old did have a special edition golf ball made after the incredible start to her LPGA Tour career- a rose-stamped Chrome Soft.
