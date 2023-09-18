6 Unique Equipment Setups You’ll See At The Solheim Cup

Keep your eye out for these pieces of gear during Solheim Cup week at Finca Cortesin in Spain

Four images of LPGA players in a montage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
published

Golf equipment junkies will be able to spot a few unique pieces of gear and some slightly different setups at Finca Cortesin this week, as the 2023 Solheim Cup gets underway.

We've already seen TaylorMade release Special Edition Stealth 2 Teams drivers ahead of the contest, but also keep you eye out for the following…

Maja Stark – Ping Proto Fairway Wood

Maja Stark hits a fairway wood shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swedish star Maja Stark, winner of the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational, plays Ping equipment.

When it comes to her 3-wood, she plays with a 15° Prototype at 15.4°, dot. The six-time LET winner uses the club to bridge the gap between her 9° driver and 19° hybrid.

Leona Maguire – Ping G425 hybrids

Leona Maguire looks on after hitting a hybrid shot

Leona Maguire's longest iron is a 7-iron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Europe's Leona Maguire, who went unbeaten at the 2021 Solheim Cup, has a slightly unusual line-up of clubs.

The Irishwoman is a Ping player, and opts to carry a couple of Ping G425 hybrids (26° and 30°). Then, with her irons - the Ping i210 irons - she carries just four (7-PW). 

Angel Yin – Burke AI-77 Putter

Angel Yin putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team USA's Angel Yin uses a very distinctive putter, the Burke AI-77. It’s not a flatstick that you’ll find on the market just yet, but that could well change if the 24-year-old putts her team to victory in Spain.

It is believed Yin has had a prototype made just for her, and it appears to be a wider blade design. As for the additional design touches and finish, it’s certainly eye-catching.

Lilia Vu – No Fairway Woods

Lilia Vu hits a fairway wood shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re interested to know what fairway woods two-time Major champion Lilia Vu uses, it’s quite possible that you won’t officially see her hitting one in Spain.

The AIG Women’s Open champion has a 9° TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver, then 15° and 17° Callaway Apex Utility woods. It’s an unusual set-up, perhaps, but no one can say it’s not effective.

Lexi Thompson – Cobra King S2 Forged irons

Lexi Thompson hits an iron shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson, an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has a number of different brand clubs in her bag, including the old Cobra King S2 Forged irons (4-PW). Having been a part of Thompson's line-up for many years, these clubs are clearly favorites.

Thompson’s S2 Forged irons are the only old models in her bag. The American carries a 12.5° Cobra King LTD fairway wood, which she’ll sometimes swap for an 18.5° model. This an area of the bag that can be hard to get spot on and clearly Thompson feels comfortable with what’s worked for a long time. Well, if it 'ain't broke...

Rose Zhang – Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball

Rose Zhang lines up a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Zhang, one of the game’s rising stars, uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X Star golf ball - a tour-only version.

The 20-year-old did have a special edition golf ball made after the incredible start to her LPGA Tour career- a rose-stamped Chrome Soft.

Women's Golf
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

