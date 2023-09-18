6 Unique Equipment Setups You’ll See At The Solheim Cup

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Golf equipment junkies will be able to spot a few unique pieces of gear and some slightly different setups at Finca Cortesin this week, as the 2023 Solheim Cup gets underway.

We've already seen TaylorMade release Special Edition Stealth 2 Teams drivers ahead of the contest, but also keep you eye out for the following…

Maja Stark – Ping Proto Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swedish star Maja Stark, winner of the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational, plays Ping equipment.

When it comes to her 3-wood, she plays with a 15° Prototype at 15.4°, dot. The six-time LET winner uses the club to bridge the gap between her 9° driver and 19° hybrid.

Leona Maguire – Ping G425 hybrids

Leona Maguire's longest iron is a 7-iron (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Europe's Leona Maguire, who went unbeaten at the 2021 Solheim Cup, has a slightly unusual line-up of clubs.

The Irishwoman is a Ping player, and opts to carry a couple of Ping G425 hybrids (26° and 30°). Then, with her irons - the Ping i210 irons - she carries just four (7-PW).

Angel Yin – Burke AI-77 Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team USA's Angel Yin uses a very distinctive putter, the Burke AI-77. It’s not a flatstick that you’ll find on the market just yet, but that could well change if the 24-year-old putts her team to victory in Spain.

It is believed Yin has had a prototype made just for her, and it appears to be a wider blade design. As for the additional design touches and finish, it’s certainly eye-catching.

Lilia Vu – No Fairway Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re interested to know what fairway woods two-time Major champion Lilia Vu uses, it’s quite possible that you won’t officially see her hitting one in Spain.

The AIG Women’s Open champion has a 9° TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver, then 15° and 17° Callaway Apex Utility woods. It’s an unusual set-up, perhaps, but no one can say it’s not effective.

Lexi Thompson – Cobra King S2 Forged irons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson, an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has a number of different brand clubs in her bag, including the old Cobra King S2 Forged irons (4-PW). Having been a part of Thompson's line-up for many years, these clubs are clearly favorites.

Thompson’s S2 Forged irons are the only old models in her bag. The American carries a 12.5° Cobra King LTD fairway wood, which she’ll sometimes swap for an 18.5° model. This an area of the bag that can be hard to get spot on and clearly Thompson feels comfortable with what’s worked for a long time. Well, if it 'ain't broke...

Rose Zhang – Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Zhang, one of the game’s rising stars, uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X Star golf ball - a tour-only version.

The 20-year-old did have a special edition golf ball made after the incredible start to her LPGA Tour career- a rose-stamped Chrome Soft.