Solheim Cup TV Coverage 2023

The 18th Solheim Cup matches get underway on Friday September 22 as Europe look to make history with three straight wins.

Norwegian Suzann Pettersen will lead the home side in Spain for the first time while fellow Major winner Stacy Lewis will captain the Americans.

The matches will begin with four foursomes on Friday and Saturday mornings before a round of fourballs in the afternoon before the customary 12 singles on Sunday.

For Team Europe there will be three rookies on show with Swedish duo Linn Grant and Maja Stark making their debuts as well as Scottish star Gemma Dryburgh. And there will be one local heroine on show with Carlota Ciganda making her sixth appearance.

Dame Laura Davies will once again serve as a vice-captain along Caroline Martens and Anna Nordqvist who will be a playing assistant.

For the Team USA they will have four newcomers in their ranks, most noticeably Rose Zhang who only turned pro at the end of May. Otherwise they will also have the new US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz in their line-up.

Lewis will be assisted by Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford and Natalia Gulbis.

This is the first time that the matches will be staged in Spain and the Solheim Cup will switch back to even-numbered years in 2024 with Pettersen and Lewis again leading the sides.

The previous competition in 2021 was won by Europe with 15 points to 13.

USA Solheim Cup TV Coverage

All times EST

Golf Channel will showcase all three days of the competition and Peacock will simulstream

Friday, September 22: 2am-1pm

2am-1pm Saturday, September 23: 2am-1pm

2am-1pm Sunday, September 24: 5am-11am

UK Solheim Cup Coverage

Thursday, September 21: Opening ceremony 7pm-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Opening ceremony 7pm-8.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, September 22: 6.30am-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf and Main Event)

6.30am-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf and Main Event) Saturday, September 23: 6.30am-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf and Main Event)

6.30am-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf and Main Event) Sunday, September 24: 9am-6pm (Sky Sports Golf and Main Event)

Solheim Cup BBC Highlights

For those in the UK without Sky Sports, fans will be able to watch Solheim Cup highlights on all three days on BBC Two.